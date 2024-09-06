Chris Jones Sets Tone for Kansas City Chiefs in Win Over Baltimore Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t shy about talking about winning a third-straight Super Bowl. If they become the first team in the Super Bowl-era to accomplish the feat, it’ll be because of more than just Patrick Mahomes being Patrick Mahomes.
Former Mississippi State star Chris Jones is the most important play for the Chiefs not lining up at quarterback and he showed why in Thursday night’s season-opening game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Jones was a menace to a Ravens’ offensive line with plenty of new faces. And he got started early, clogging up running lanes and powering his by pass blockers and pressuring Lamar Jackson. He ended the first half two tackles and one tackle for a loss.
His biggest play of the night came early in the second quarter when easily got by a blocker and grabbed Jackson’s arm before it started moving forward, causing a fumble that was recovered by a Chiefs defender.
Football fans know a player’s stat line doesn’t tell the full story and there were plenty of plays Jones made that didn’t record a statistic, but impacted the game nonetheless. He put pressure on Jackson on the second-to-last play that led to Jackson missing a wide-open receiver in the end zone. That play won't show up in the box score.
With all due respect to Aaron Donald, Jones has been the best defensive tackle for a few years now and if Thursday night is any indication, that streak won’t be ending in 2024.
