Mississippi State Football vs Arizona State: Weather Report
Mississippi State got to start Jeff Lebby’s first season inside the familiar and friendly confines of Davis Wade Stadium. This week, Lebby and the Bulldogs will have to travel into enemy territory.
Fortunately, Mississippi State’s players and coaches will feel somewhat at home in Tempe, Ariz. Weather forecasts are predicting a high temperature of 107 degrees on game day and 86 degrees at night. The Bulldogs did catch a lucky break as there’s an excessive heat warning that expires Friday night.
There weren’t many players who suffered cramps against Eastern Kentucky, but with weather that hot, the threat is always there. And there will probably be more debates about if its hotter in Arizona or Mississippi than people surprised its hot in Arizona.
Lebby’s Fast-Paced Offense Goes on the Road
It’ll be interesting to see if the Bulldogs’ offense can match their offensive pace and production from a week ago in an unfriendly environment. Arizona State reported it’s second-largest student attendance with 13,698 showing up for the opening game against Wyoming.
And based on coach Kenny Dillingham’s Monday press conference, there’ll be even more this week.
“We're going to break the record this week” Dillingham said. “We're going to do it. If I have to enroll 12 other people to break it, they're going to break it.”
Watching the Sun Devils win 48-7 gave the students plenty to cheer about and their impact on the game was felt by the players.
“It was pretty dope, I didn’t think it was going to be that loud running out,” ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt said. “I was super excited about that and got a chance to see what we can really make this. Hopefully more people start showing up and we get this thing really rocking.”
Davis Wade Stadium has its own reputation as a difficult place for teams to play at. Now we’ll see how the Bulldogs do on the other side of that kind of environment.
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State: Top 5 Sun Devils to Watch
Mississippi State Football vs Arizona State: What Kenny Dillingham Said About MSU