2024 Mississippi State Football Awards Tracker: Watch Lists
Let's be honest, Mississippi State football isn't exactly known for winning national individual honors. Jonathan Banks landing the Thorpe Award as the most outstanding defensive back was a huge exception in 2012, but the list pretty much ends there.
However, the Bulldogs have been in the running for numerous awards over the years, like quarterback Dak Prescott being a 2014 finalist for the Maxwell, one of the three major player of the year honors along with the Walter Camp Award and the Heisman Trophy.
It'll take a lot for Mississippi State to break the drought in 2024, especially under the direction of a first-time head coach. Nevertheless, here's a ongoing list of who's in the running as the preseason watch lists are announced:
Biletnikoff Award
Kelly Akharaiy was named to the watch list on Aug. 7.
Last season, he led UTEP in receiving yards (1,033), yards per game (86.1), receptions (48), receiving scores (7) and yards per catch (21.5).
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
Hornung Award
Kevin Coleman was named to the watch list on Aug. 1.
The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football.
Last season, Coleman totaled 26 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns while rushing the ball 26 times for 117 yards for Louisville.
Wuerffel Trophy
Nick Barr-Mira was named to the watch list on Aug. 1.
Barr-Mira has made 40 appearances, 32 of which came at UCLA. He has made 36 career field goals, including a career-long of 49 yards.
The Wuerrfel Award is for community service.
This story will be updated as more watch lists are releaved throughout August.
See Also: Pair of Bulldogs Named to College Football Network All-SEC Team