5 Key Stats from Arkansas Football’s Season Ahead of Mississippi State Clash

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to an official after a call in the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football faces its final unranked SEC opponents this weekend at Davis Wade Stadium when Arkansas comes to town.

The Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) have one more loss than their fans probably would like, but Arkansas is still part of the logjam of SEC teams in contention for a spot in the SEC Championship game (it’s a long shot but they have the conference record as Alabama).

Here are five stats that help tell the story of the Razorbacks’ season so far:

10

That’s the number of drives Arkansas had in its season-opening game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Razorbacks scored a touchdown on each drive. That was the first time in NCAA history a team scored a touchdown on every possession.

5

That’s how many points Arkansas beat then-No. 4 Tennessee by three weeks ago. It was one of three major upsets that day. The other two were Vanderbilt beating then-No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M blowing out Missouri. Malachi Singleton scored the game-winning touchdown against the Volunteers with less than 90 seconds left in the game.

41

That’s where the Razorbacks’ defense ranks in the FBS. Arkansas has allowed 331.7 yards per game, including 5.2 per play. For comparison’s sake, Vanderbilt is No. 40 and Kansas State is No. 42. The Razorbacks are also allowing 21.29 points per game this season.

22

That’s where offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s offense ranks amongst all FBS teams. Arkansas is averaging 455.3 yards per game, including 6.31 yards per play. No. 1 Oregon’s offense ranks just ahead of the Razorbacks in total offense with 458.6 yards per game.

1

That’s how many touchdowns Arkansas’s leading receiver has this season. However, there are six players tied for the lead showing the offense’s versatility. Among those six, Andrew Armstrong is the leading receiver with 45 catches for 646 yards and is averaging 107.7 receiving yards per game.

