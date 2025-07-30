40 in 40: Mississippi State’s new power back could be a game-changer
There were only a handful of teams in college football last season that ran the ball less than Mississippi State, but don’t expect that to be the same in 2025.
The Bulldogs’ running back room is considered one of the team’s strongest position groups. Two returning players (Davon Booth and Johnnie Daniels) combined for nearly 1,300 yards, but what puts the group over the top is Fluff Bothwell.
Bothwell joined Mississippi State from the transfer portal after a true freshman season at South Alabama that saw him run for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns.
And don’t let the name “Fluff” fool you. Bothwell is listed at 5-foot-10, 230-pounds on the Bulldogs’ roster and running backs coach Anthony Tucker described him as “bigger” and “more physically imposing.”
The experience of the running backs was also something Tucker mentioned in a Tuesday preseason press conference.
“Anytime you have, especially in this climate of college football, returning players that have had production and they're older guys, that's when things really start to get fun and the development piece is really important,” Tucker said. “Then you add Fluff, who as a true freshman last year had a great season and has really fit in with our culture and who we are very well. And there’s a bunch of guys in our room that we're very excited about who really have come along.”
Here's a look at Bothwell, one of the most important Bulldogs in 2025.
Who is Fluff Bothwell?
Bothwell’s real name is “Da’Marion Bothwell” but goes by Fluff on his social media and on Mississippi State’s official roster. Bothwell played high school football at Oneonta (Ala.) High School where he ran for more than 5,000 yards and 72 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. He was rated a three-prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school and signed with South Alabama over offers Navy, Army, Austin Peay, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State and SE Missouri.
What happened in 2024?
As a true freshman at South Alabama, Bothwell had a great season. He didn’t start any of the 12 games, but ended up leading the Sun Belt Conference in rushing touchdowns (13) and seventh in rushing yards (834). He averaged 7.4 yards per carry, had four 100-yard rushing games and five multi-touchdown games. Bothwell was a second-team All-Sun Belt running back before entering the transfer portal and coming to Starkville. As a team, South Alabama had the 22nd best rushing offense in 2024. (Mississippi State was 87th.)
Why will he be important in 2025?
Mississippi State will try and run the ball a lot more this season. Look at the offensive line additions and you’ll see the Bulldogs are setting themselves up to lean heavily on the run game. To make that work, the Bulldogs won’t be able to rely on just one or two running backs. Bothwell also provides a different style of running back than Booth and Daniels.
“Fluff is a bigger, more physically imposing guy,” Tucker said. “But also very well-rounded; [good] ball skills, physical running style, but good feet and some elusiveness.”
If Bothwell can make the transition from the SWAC to the SEC then the Bulldogs run game could be surprisingly good in 2025.