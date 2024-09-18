Mississippi State Football Star Tops National Rankings in Key Stat
Mississippi State has dropped back-to-back games, including last weekend's 41-17 collpase at home to Toledo. However, the struggles facing the Bulldogs are not affecting sophomore FS Isaac Smith who has actually taken his game to another level this month.
Smith, in his second season out of Itawamba Agricultural (Miss.) High School, is tied for the FBS lead with 43 tackles. He's notched at least 11 stops in every game, highlighted by a career-best 17 tackles in the Week 2 loss at Arizona State.
The crown jewel of MSU's 2023 recruiting class, Smith saw his rookie potential hampered by offseason shoulder and knee injuries. He wound up playing all 12 games but making just 15 tackles.
However, Smith was healthy this offseason and determined to showcase his enormous potential, particularly as a run defender. So far, through the first three games, the 6-0, 205-pounder has been up the challenge.
Despite being an underclassmen, Smith is already one of the vocal leaders of the D. He's a downhill thumper, with the instincts and technique to rarely miss when he zeroes in on the ball. Smith is one of those rare DBs who looks as good on film as he does in the box score.
Best of all, the injuries that slowed Smith a year ago have not been an issue in 2024. He leads the Bulldog defense in total snaps and has MSU's highest run defense and tackling grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
No. 2 will be flying all over the field once again this weekend when 1-2 Florida visits Starkville for a 12:00 ET kickoff at Davis Wade Stad.
