Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State adds former high school commit to 2026 class
Recruiting in college football is a 24/7 job, even when teams are getting ready to hold their first preseason practices.
Mississippi State added its first junior college commitment Tuesday night to its 2026 recruiting class when Copiah-Lincoln Community College wide receiver Matt Mayfield committed to the Bulldogs.
Some fans may recognize Mayfield’s name as he was part of Mississippi State’s 2024 recruiting class, but never signed. Instead, he spent last season at Copiah-Lincoln CC where he caught 13 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown. Mayfield told On3 that he always wanted to come to Mississippi State and the coaching staff kept in touch and recruiting him. He added he was excited to be apart of the team next year and is expected to be a December graduate.
Mayfield’s commitment comes the same day Mississippi State wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis spoke with the media and talked about recruiting players that are “the right fit” for the Bulldogs.
“That's a big part of it,” Bumphis said. “Understanding where college football is now, right? You got to get guys that want to be here. It is so hard to beg a recruit to come here because year one, they're not happy they're leaving anyway, right? So, you have to want to play for Mississippi State.”
It appears Bumphis has found a player that wants to be in Starkville.
Click here to view the full Mississippi State 2026 recruiting class.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State men’s golf program had six golfers named Cobalt Division I All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America. They were Harrison Davis, Garrett Endicott, Ugo Malcor, Dain Richie, Josep Serra and Drew Wilson.
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
31 days
Daily Dose Of MIke Leach
If you get into a fight, don't take your helmet off. We're looking for smart football players, not dumb ones.- Mike Leach