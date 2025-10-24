Bulldogs dodge big injury blows, but key absences loom against Texas defense
For a nice change of pace, Mississippi State’s Student-Athlete Availability Reports haven’t been as important as it was last week or against Texas A&M before the bye week.
All five players included in the latest report from Thursday night were expected to be included.
Three players are out for Saturday’s game against No. 22 Texas, Will Whitson, Brennan Smith and Blake Steen. Whiton and Steen suffered season-ending injuries earlier this season and Smith was out of last week’s game, too.
Bothwell Update
Running back Fluff Bothwell is listed as questionable, which isn’t a change from the initial report’s designation for him. But while coach Jeff Lebby has provided positive reports on Bothwell’s status and rehab, don’t expect to see Bothwell play against Texas.
“Fluff's gonna be day to day. I'm really thankful he's had a great, great week,” Lebby said on Monday. “He had a great week last week, just from a rehab standpoint. I think it's a real stretch that he's ready.”
The official definition for a player listed as questionable is “uncertain to play due to injury or condition.”
Mississippi State’s offense needs all the help it can get to go against Texas and its elite defense.
Suspended Bulldog
Th only other Bulldog listed on the availability report is linebacker Zakari Tillman.
Tillman has to miss the first half of the game after receiving a targeting penalty and ejection last week against Florida.
“I think that the only thing that is fortunate is that we've had two other Dimes play a ton of football with Tyler (Lockhart) and (Derion Gullette),” Lebby said. “And so having those two guys who were in a great spot at that position, there's depth, we do, we have athletic, talented players at that spot.”
Tillman has been a defensive playmaker for Mississippi State this season. He’s recorded 29 tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception.
Gullette and Lockhart have a combined 20 tackles, but Lockhart has played in six games while Gullette has played only four.
Tillman’s absence will help serve as a reminder to the rest of the Bulldogs’ about the impact severe penalties like targeting can have on a team and a game.
“There's great frustration in that moment because we're off the field, they never kick the field goal,” Lebby said about the targeting penalty. “It brings me back to there's a huge drive against Tennessee where we give them 30 yards on penalties and give them points, then it comes down to the last possession of the game. Like we're playing good enough, we got to get out of our own way in those moments.
“I think we're fully aware those three points mattered. And that affects the game in a great way. So, a great learning lesson. The hope was that we saw that with Nic Mitchell, two, three weeks ago, and we learned from that. But again, it's those guys, learning from it, taking it completely out of our game, and understanding the impact that it truly has on being on the right side and the wrong side.”