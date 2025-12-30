Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 17
In this story:
There's still one more week left in the NFL's regular season, but we already know which Mississippi State alumni will have their seasons end next week and which ones will keep playing.
Denico Autry (Texans), Logan Cooke (Jaguars), Montez Sweat (Bears), Charles Cross (Seahawks) and Emmanuel Forbes (Rams) have all secured spots in the NFL playoffs.
That number could grow depending on who wins the NFC South, but Mississippi State is guaranteed to add at least one more playoff participant to its roster. It'll be either Jaden Crumedy with the Panthers or JT Gray with the Buccaneers.
That'll be decided next week. For now, here's how the former Mississippi State players performed in Week 17:
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble in a 20-16 win against the Chargers.
Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had two punts for 127 yards (63.5 avg.) with one inside the 20 and a long of 66 yards in a 23-17 win against the Colts.
Season: 57 punts, 2,740 yards, 48.1 avg., long 66, 21 IN20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 27-10 win against the Panthers.
Season: 14 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 27-24 loss to the Falcons.
Season: 43 tackles (31 solo), 1 FF, 16 PD, 3 INT
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Had four tackles in a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 13 GP, 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: Played 16 special teams snaps in a 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Season: 4 GP, 1 tackle
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 19 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Completed 19-of-37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. Also had four runs for 24 yards.
Season: 397 of 589, 4,482 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 51 runs, 178 yards, 2 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Played 12 special teams snaps in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.
Season: 9 tackles
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Had seven tackles and a sack in a 34-26 loss to the Saints.
Season: 65 tackles, 16 TFL, 10 sacks, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Had two tackles and 0.5 sacks in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had five tackles in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 49 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 5 PD
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Played 14 special teams snaps in a 23-10 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.