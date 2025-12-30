Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 17

There's still one more week left in the NFL's regular season, but we already know which Mississippi State alumni will have their seasons end next week and which ones will keep playing.

Denico Autry (Texans), Logan Cooke (Jaguars), Montez Sweat (Bears), Charles Cross (Seahawks) and Emmanuel Forbes (Rams) have all secured spots in the NFL playoffs.

That number could grow depending on who wins the NFC South, but Mississippi State is guaranteed to add at least one more playoff participant to its roster. It'll be either Jaden Crumedy with the Panthers or JT Gray with the Buccaneers.

That'll be decided next week. For now, here's how the former Mississippi State players performed in Week 17:

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble in a 20-16 win against the Chargers.

Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had two punts for 127 yards (63.5 avg.) with one inside the 20 and a long of 66 yards in a 23-17 win against the Colts.

Season: 57 punts, 2,740 yards, 48.1 avg., long 66, 21 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 27-10 win against the Panthers.

Season: 14 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Season: 43 tackles (31 solo), 1 FF, 16 PD, 3 INT

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins Last Week: Had four tackles in a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 13 GP, 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week: Played 16 special teams snaps in a 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Season: 4 GP, 1 tackle

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 19 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Last Week: Completed 19-of-37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. Also had four runs for 24 yards.

Season: 397 of 589, 4,482 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 51 runs, 178 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders Last Week: Played 12 special teams snaps in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Season: 9 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans Last Week: Had seven tackles and a sack in a 34-26 loss to the Saints.

Season: 65 tackles, 16 TFL, 10 sacks, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders Last Week: Had two tackles and 0.5 sacks in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Season: 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had five tackles in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 49 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions Last Week: Played 14 special teams snaps in a 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (bicep)

