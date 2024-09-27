Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: Mississippi State Players On The Field for Week 4

Two Dallas Cowboys have already played their game this week, but 12 more will play Sunday and Monday

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out the defense prior to the snap of the ball at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out the defense prior to the snap of the ball at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Mississippi State football star Dak Prescott started off Week 4 of the NFL season with a 20-15 win against the New York Giants.

Prescott completed 22-of-27 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fellow Bulldog Tyrus Wheat didn’t play any defensive snaps in Thursday night’s game.

There are plenty more former Bulldogs that will be taking the field this week. Here’s when those 12 Bulldogs will play:

Mississippi State Bulldogs in the NFL

Sunday

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons – Noon, FOX

Saints

  • LB Willie Gay Jr.
  • S J.T. Gray

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears – Noon, FOX

Bears

  • DE Montez Sweat

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers – Noon, CBS

Packers

  • OG Elgton Jenkings
  • DE Preston Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans – Noon, CBS

Jaguars

  • P Logan Cooke

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Noon, FOX

Eagles

  • CB Darius Slay

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals – 3:05 p.m. FOX

Commanders

  • CB Emmanuel Forbes

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers – 3:25 p.m. CBS

Chiefs

  • DT Chris Jones

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders – 3:25 p.m. CBS

Browns

  • CB Martin Emerson

Monday

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins – 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Titans

  • DT Jeffery Simmons

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions – 7:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

Seahawks

  • OT Charles Cross

Published
