Bulldogs in NFL: Mississippi State Players On The Field for Week 4
Two Dallas Cowboys have already played their game this week, but 12 more will play Sunday and Monday
Former Mississippi State football star Dak Prescott started off Week 4 of the NFL season with a 20-15 win against the New York Giants.
Prescott completed 22-of-27 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fellow Bulldog Tyrus Wheat didn’t play any defensive snaps in Thursday night’s game.
There are plenty more former Bulldogs that will be taking the field this week. Here’s when those 12 Bulldogs will play:
Mississippi State Bulldogs in the NFL
Sunday
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons – Noon, FOX
Saints
- LB Willie Gay Jr.
- S J.T. Gray
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears – Noon, FOX
Bears
- DE Montez Sweat
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers – Noon, CBS
Packers
- OG Elgton Jenkings
- DE Preston Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans – Noon, CBS
Jaguars
- P Logan Cooke
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Noon, FOX
Eagles
- CB Darius Slay
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals – 3:05 p.m. FOX
Commanders
- CB Emmanuel Forbes
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers – 3:25 p.m. CBS
Chiefs
- DT Chris Jones
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders – 3:25 p.m. CBS
Browns
- CB Martin Emerson
Monday
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins – 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Titans
- DT Jeffery Simmons
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions – 7:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN+
Seahawks
- OT Charles Cross
