Bulldogs in NFL: How Former Mississippi State Players Fared on Sunday
Dak Prescott accomplished no other NFL quarterback has ever done.
The Cowboys' quarterback became the first quarterback ever to throw an interception in the same on two separate days.
It's not exactly a record that'll be the first mentioned with Prescott, but interesting nonetheless. The possibility of even accomplishing this feat was because of heavy thunderstorms in Pittsburgh delaying the kickoff of Sunday night's Cowboys-Steelers contest until nearly 9 p.m. CT.
Here's how Prescott and the other former Bulldog players fared in Week 5 of the NFL Season:
Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10
Bears
DE Montez Sweat: Played the second-most snaps amongst Chicago's defensive line against the Carolaina Panthers, but didn't record any tackles.
Washington Commanders 34, Cleveland Browns 13
Browns
LB Nathaniel Watson: Had two tackles, including one solo tackles against the Commanders.
DB Martin Emerson Jr.: Had three tackles and fumble recovery in the 34-13 loss.
Commanders
CB Emmanuel Forbes: Saw limited playing time in his team's win.
Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 30
Jaguars
P Logan Cooke: Had just two punts for 102 total yards, a long of 58 yards and one punt landed inside the 20-yard line.
Denver Broncos 34, Las Vegas Raiders 18
Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson: Did not play against the Broncos.
Green Bay Packers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19
Packers
OG Elgton Jenkins: Helped lead the Packers' offense to 126 rushing yards and quarterback Jordan Love was sacked twice.
LB Preston Smith: Had four tackles and a half sack late in the fourth quarter to end the Rams' comeback attempt.
New York Giants29, Seattle Seahawks 20
Seahawks
OT Charles Cross: Started against the Giants, but the Seahawks had just 102 rushing yards and quarterback Geno Smith was sacked seven times.
Dallas Cowboys 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott: Completed 29-of-42 passes for 352 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions; 1 rush, 3 yards.
DE Tyrus Wheat: Had three tackles against the Steelers, a half sack and a crushing quarterback hit.
Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13
Saints
LB Willie Gay Jr.: Inactive with an injury.
S J.T. Gray: Had two tackles, including one solo tackles against the Chiefs.
Chiefs
DT Chris Jones: Had two tackles as Kansas City improved to 5-0 on the season.
NFL Teams on Bye Weeks
Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers