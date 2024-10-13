WATCH: Former Bulldogs Team Up For Interception Against Tampa Bay
NEW ORLEANS – Saints’ safety Johnathan Abram was brought up from the practice squad this week and quickly paid off that decision.
Abram caught a Baker Mayfield pass that was deflected by another former Mississippi State player, Willie Gay Jr. Abram came about 10 yards short of returning the interception for a touchdown in his first NFL action of the season.
Check out the highlight below:
Unfortunately, Abram, Gay and the Saints couldn’t get many more stops against Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers won their fourth game of the season, 51-27, against the Saints, who are now 2-4.
Tampa Bay scored the first 17 points of the game and the Saints responded with 20 unanswered points of their own in what was an eventful second quarter. The two teams combined to score 51 points in the first half, but the Saints would be shut out in the second half. Mayfield finished his day with 325 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as three interceptions.
Abram ended the game with seven tackles and the interception and Gay had four tackles and a sack. Fellow Mississippi State player J.T. Gray also saw plenty of playing time against Tampa Bay, ending the game with five tackles.