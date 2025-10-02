Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit in Week 5
The fifth week of the NFL season will kickoff Thursday night in a game featuring former Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.
Forbes and the Los Angeles Rams will host San Francisco on Thursday.
This week is also the first time teams will be on bye weeks. Three former Bulldogs are on their bye weeks, including: Chicago's Montez Sweat, Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Pittsburgh's Darius Slay.
Here’s an all-Mississippi State NFL Schedule for Week 5:
Thursday
San Francisco 49ers (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (3-1), 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Season: 12 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Sunday
Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-1), Noon, FOX
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Season: 1 tackle
Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets (0-4), Noon, FOX
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Season: 121 of 166, 1,119 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 5 runs, 22 yards, 1 TD
Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-3), Noon, FOX
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Season: 3 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Houston Texans (1-3) at Baltimore Ravens (1-3), Noon, CBS
J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Season: N/A (Practice Squad)
Tennessee Titans (0-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2), 3:05 p.m., CBS
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Season: 9 tackles (7 solo, 2 assist), 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FF
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1), 3:05 p.m., CBS
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Season: 4 GS
Detroit Lions (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-2), 3:25 p.m., FOX
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Season: 1 tackle
Washington Commanders (2-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1), 3:25 p.m., FOX
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Season: Signed with Commanders last week.
Monday
Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1), 7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Season: 15 punts, 736 yards, 49.1 avg., long 60
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Season: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Bulldogs on Bye Weeks
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat started and made three tackles, two solo, in a 25-24 win against the Raiders.
Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played every offensive snap in a 40-40 tie to the Cowboys.
Season: 4 GS
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Slay started and had five tackles a 24-21 win against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD
Injured/Inactive Bulldogs
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)