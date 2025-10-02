Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in the NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit in Week 5

Mississippi State's presence will continued to be felt this week with Bulldogs playing on every day available this weekend.

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) heads out for warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) heads out for warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The fifth week of the NFL season will kickoff Thursday night in a game featuring former Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

Forbes and the Los Angeles Rams will host San Francisco on Thursday.

This week is also the first time teams will be on bye weeks. Three former Bulldogs are on their bye weeks, including: Chicago's Montez Sweat, Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Pittsburgh's Darius Slay.

Here’s an all-Mississippi State NFL Schedule for Week 5:

Thursday

San Francisco 49ers (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (3-1), 7:15 p.m., Prime Video

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Season: 12 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD

Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-1), Noon, FOX

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Season: 1 tackle

Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets (0-4), Noon, FOX

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Season: 121 of 166, 1,119 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 5 runs, 22 yards, 1 TD

Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-3), Noon, FOX

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Season: 3 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Houston Texans (1-3) at Baltimore Ravens (1-3), Noon, CBS

J.T. Gray, S, Baltimore Ravens
Season: N/A (Practice Squad)

Tennessee Titans (0-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-2), 3:05 p.m., CBS

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Season: 9 tackles (7 solo, 2 assist), 5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 QBH, 1 FF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1), 3:05 p.m., CBS

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Season: 4 GS

Detroit Lions (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-2), 3:25 p.m., FOX

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Season: 1 tackle

Washington Commanders (2-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1), 3:25 p.m., FOX

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Season: Signed with Commanders last week.

Monday

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1), 7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Season: 15 punts, 736 yards, 49.1 avg., long 60

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Season: 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Bulldogs on Bye Weeks

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat started and made three tackles, two solo, in a 25-24 win against the Raiders.
Season: 11 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Jenkins started at center and played every offensive snap in a 40-40 tie to the Cowboys.
Season: 4 GS

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Slay started and had five tackles a 24-21 win against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.
Season: 12 solo tackles, 1 PD

Injured/Inactive Bulldogs

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: On the physically unable to perform list.

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

