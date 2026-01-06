Bulldogs strike in portal with three additions at positions of need

Two position groups everyone knew Mississippi State would be targeting in the transfer portal was defensive backs and offensive line.

By virtue of players exhausting eligibility and overall poor play, the Bulldogs had to bring in talent that can make an immediate impact in both groups.

Having cornerback Kelley Jones back for 2026 helps a long way on that mission and safety Bralan Womack, the highest-rated member of the Bulldogs’ 2026 signing class, participated in bowl game practices. That should expedite his growth and maybe let him make an impact as a true freshman.

The offensive line should get Blake Steen back and Zack Owens, but for the second-straight season, the line was below average.

Getting better at both positions is a must if Mississippi State doesn’t want have to rely on other teams opting out to go to a bowl game in 2026.

And the Bulldogs are starting to fill those needs.

Mississippi State received three commitments Tuesday afternoon that directly fill those needs.

Former Syracuse cornerback Kaylib Singleton was reported to commit to Mississippi State first. The true freshman recorded 16 tackles and half a TFL in seven games.

Mississippi State also received a commitment from Iowa State cornerback Quentin Taylor, one of the top Big 12 corners last season. Taylor recorded 27 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced incompletion percentage of 20.6 (sixth best in Big 12).

Mississippi State lands a commitment from Iowa State redshirt Fr. starting cornerback Quentin Taylor out of the transfer portal.



At 6-foot, Taylor rated as one of the better coverage DBs in the Big 12 for the Cyclones and should step into the CB2 role opposite of Kelley Jones. pic.twitter.com/OJcglLL5Z4 — Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) January 6, 2026

The final commit is a familiar name to Mississippi State fans.

Mississippi-native offensive lineman Mario Nash has committed to Mississippi State.

Nash was a formerly committed to Mississippi State as part of the Class of 2025, but Florida State flipped him late in the recruiting cycle.

Nash, Singleton and Taylor bring Mississippi State's transfer class to six.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

Official Visits Scheduled

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)

DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)

OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)

DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)

DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)

S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)

TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)

OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)

CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)

OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)

DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)

EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)

OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum

