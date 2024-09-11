Chiefs’ Chris Jones Brings Laughs with Collinsworth Impression on ESPN’s Manningcast
Former Mississippi State star Chris Jones has already established himself as one of the best in the game. Now, he’s trying to get into the impression game.
The three-time Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion appeared on the season-debut of ESPN’s Manningcast on Monday night as the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets 32-19. Jones appeared in the episode with comedian Adam Sandler and ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
In his appearance, Eli Manning asked Jones about his impression of NBC announcer Chris Collinsworth.
You can watch the impression yourself in the video here.
Jones’ impression drew a laugh from Peyton and Eli, but it did offer a reprieve from the less-than-exciting Monday Night Football game (the one bright spot of the night for Jets fans is that Aaron Rodgers lasted more than four plays).
In the Chiefs’ season-opening game last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones showed why he’s the best at his position with three tackles, a tackle for a loss and a strip sack that resulted in a turnover. He’ll get another chance to shine Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1), who lost 16-10 to the New England Patriots.
