Chris Jones Reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ Quirky Cleat Rule on Rich Eisen Show
Ex-Mississippi State star Chris Jones talks about Chiefs Super Bowl-winning locker room
Former Mississippi State football star Chris Jones revealed an interesting tidbit of information about the Kansas City Chiefs organization on Thursday.
In an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Jones revealed that black cleats are forbidden to be worn by Kansas City players. However, he doesn’t know why.
Jones was responding to question about the unwritten rules younger players on the Chiefs roster aren’t aware of.
“'We have talks,' Jones said. 'Usually younger guys trying to figure out how to do things, mostly just showing them the way, showing them how it's usually done here... or a new guy coming on the team and not understanding how this organization operates. Like, something as simple as we don't wear black cleats. It's simple, but this organization has these little things that we follow by that sometimes players don't know.”
When asked by Eisen why that rule exists, Jones laughed.
“Listen, I don't know... I just work here,” Jones said with a laugh. “I don't make the rules.”
A logical follow-up question would be to ask who did make the rules, but Eisen was at least able to find some reasoning for why the Chiefs have a white cleats-only rule.
When Eisen asked Jones about Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely’s overturned touchdown in the season-opener against Kansas City in which Likely’s black cleats were clearly show to cross the white endzone line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes sort of revealed the answer.
'It looked good from my angle on the sideline. But then that first view you saw, you can see the cleat. He's got to wear white cleats next time. That's my advice for him,' Mahomes joked afterwards.
The Chiefs will be back in action this Sunday when Kansas City hosts the New Orleans Saints (2-2).