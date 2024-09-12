Cowbell Corner

Dak Prescott Compared to Peyton Manning by Jeff Saturday: Is He Correct?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was compared to a NFL Hall of Famer

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Mississippi State legend and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott faces much criticism.

The nine-year NFL veteran has consistently performed well in the regular season but has struggled to come through in the postseason, holding a 2-5 record in the playoffs.

While the criticism is justified for Dak, it is unfairly handed out because other great quarterbacks had the same issues. Long-time Indianapolis Colt center Jeff Saturday compared Dak to an all-time great in the NFL, saying they both had the same criticisms thrown at them.

The quarterback was someone Saturday was familiar with; he was a long-time teammate, Peyton Manning. Manning, like Prescott, struggled in the postseason mainly due to playing Tom Brady and the Patriots, but he finally broke out in his ninth year.

In his ninth season, Manning finally led the Colts to a Super Bowl win over the Chicago Bears. While the comparison is wild because Manning is revered and Prescott is painted as a fraud, it does make sense.

The issues surrounding Dak have always been his postseason struggles because he performs well in the regular season, throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions a season ago.

His numbers are good enough to win MVP, but all that was brushed over as soon as the Cowboys lost a disappointing game to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

The argument is not that Dak is comparable to Manning or that he is an all-time great, but the point is that Dak has the same struggles as other quarterbacks but receives more criticism than

