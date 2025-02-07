Darius Slay or DeVonta Smith: Who’s the Best Basketball Player on the Philadelphia Eagles?
It's not enough that Philadelphia Eagle star wide receiver DeVonta Smith has to deal with former Mississippi State corner Darius Slay in practice every day. These two know basketball, too.
During Super Bowl Media Days, Smith was asked who he thought the team's best hoops player is.
Slay and Smith both think they're the team's best player on the court, but if Smith had to pick a teammate to run with him ...
Slay played high school basketball, but he was far more prolific in track and as a high school running back and defensive back. Smith also played basketball, but even at just 6-1 and 160ish pounds, football was his thing as a five-star get for Alabama.
Now these two are trying to win another Super Bowl for Philadelphia this weekend.
Smith was sophomore at Alabama when the Eagles beat the Patriots in 2018, and Slay was still with the Detroit Lions. Slay was on Philadelphia the last time in the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years ago.
In five years with the Eagles, Slay has made 272 tackles with with nine interceptions earning three Pro Bowl nods, but this year he has yet to pick off a pass - the first time since his rookie season in 2013.
Still one of the NFL's better tackling corners - one Terry McLaurin play in the NFC Championship aside - and a true leader, he's still a key part of a fantastic young Eagle secondary.
There have been hints that next year could be his last in the NFL - he's been saying he wants to go out an Eagle next year - but he apparently can still ball on the court as well as the field.
And even though he's an NFL legend now, he's still, and always, a Mississippi State Bulldog.