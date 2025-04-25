Disruptive in-state pass rusher impressed by Bulldogs culture
STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State left a strong impression on several recruiting targets after the Maroon and White Spring Game last weekend.
Tupelo athlete Kaiden Buchanan was one of the Bulldogs' top prospects blown away by the whole visit from the in-game experience, campus, all around environment and culture of the program.
Buchanan, a 2028 prospect, received his first pair of FBS offers from Arkansas State and Akron in January and is making his rounds at Power Four schools to get his name out there going into his sophomore year.
"The visit to Mississippi State was a really good experience, Buchanan said. "I liked the facilities, they’re really nice and everything felt well put together."
As a freshman, Buchanan experienced a fairly busy first season at the varsity level recording 108 Tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 11.5 Sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
"You can tell the coaches and players have a strong bond, and the whole environment felt both competitive and welcoming," Buchanan said.
Several players who visited over the weekend came away impressed with the Bulldogs' preparation for a busy weekend and how authentic the staff is on visits. In a college sports world where relationship still matter.
The Bulldogs' program has been in a flux in recent seasons after the passing of Mike Leach but it appears second-year coach Jeff Lebby has what it takes to flip a tough situation into positive through hard work and recruiting.
While official offers will not go out until the summer before recruits senior year, Mississippi State has targeted several players around the country with scholarship offers extended. Should Buchanan continue to impress and grow his 6-foot-1, 210 pound frame, he will be a prime prospect due to his productivity going into his sophomore season.
"The team seemed really locked in but also close with each other, and that’s something I really look for," Buchanan said. "I’ve also enjoyed starting to build relationships with the coaches and some of the guys on the team and that’s something I’m looking forward to continuing."
Mississippi State's defense struggled a bit in 2024 but recruits wouldn't be able to tell considering how well the team is performing this spring. The Bulldogs' defense was the worst among any SEC team last year giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.
Along with giving up prolific numbers, the defense also gave up over 34 points per game which was not only the worst mark of any SEC team but No. 118 nationally. Only three FBS teams were worse in Texas Tech (No. 122), Oklahoma State (No. 126) and Purdue (No. 131).
"Mississippi State definitely left a strong impression," Buchanan said. "I’m considering coming back for another visit, along with checking out a few other schools I’m high on. Just taking my time and seeing what feels like the best fit."
If Lebby's staff decides to extend an offer to Buchanan, he would be the first linebacker target to receive a scholarship opportunity in the 2028 class.
Buchanan tells Cowbell Corner that he plans on visiting Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU this summer.