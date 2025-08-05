Doak Walker Award watchlist confirms Mississippi State's strength
If all the changes Mississippi State has made since ending the 2024 season in an Egg Bowl loss are successful, the Bulldogs will have a great rushing attack.
Luckily, at least on paper, the Bulldogs’ biggest position of strength is at running back and that was confirmed on Tuesday.
Running backs Davon Booth and Fluff Bothwell were both named to the 2025 Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Tuesday.
Booth ended last season ninth in the SEC with 759 yards on 152 carries and five touchdowns. He was just one of two running backs to run for more than 100 yards against Tennessee and his 125 yards against the Volunteers’ sixth-ranked defense was the most they allowed. Booth also surpassed 100 yards against Missouri. He was also named to the Paul Hornung Award watchlist last week.
“He's (Booth) a guy that has the ability to play every snap,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said after the team’s first preseason practice last week. “He's a first, second, third down, fourth down back, situational guy. He can really do it all. I like where he's at. He's going to continue to come along.”
Bothwell is preparing for his first season in the SEC after spending his freshman season at South Alabama. There he ran for 834 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He led the Sun Belt conference in rushing touchdowns and was seventh in yards that earned him a spot on the All-Sun Belt second team.
“His personality fits our culture,” Mississippi State running backs coach Anthony Tucker said before preseason practices started. “He’s got a ton of energy. He’s the same guy every day. Consistent. Always smiling. Wants to be coached, wants to be coached hard. He’s young, really playful, smart, sharp — especially for a young guy. I think he really fit into our locker room and who we are as an organization — from the strength and conditioning staff to the team. He’s been a great addition.”
“I love the guys in the room like Fluff,” Booth said. “He brings energy. Sometimes he's too loud, you know. Got to tell him to be quiet, you know, and all of us, we just carry off what he’s got.”
The Bulldogs’ running back room also includes Johnnie Daniels, who had 540 yards with Mississippi State last season. Between Booth, Bothwell and Daniels, Mississippi State has three starting caliber running backs. Which isn’t exactly a bad problem to have.
“I feel like coach (Tucker) is going to be in trouble because I don't know how he's going to, you know, plan it out,” Booth said after a preseason practice.
Again, it’s a good problem to have.
And the addition of Booth and Bothwell to the Doak Walker award watchlist is a sign the moves Mississippi State has made has given it a great stable of running backs for the upcoming season.
The Doak Walker Award, named after 1948 Heisman Trophy winner Doak Walker, recognizes the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, academic achievements, and citizenship. The winner will be announced in December at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.