Everything Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby Said About Texas A&M, Playing at Home
Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby met with the media for his weekly Monday morning press conference.
The Bulldogs’ first-year coach talked about a variety of topics and issues following last week’s 41-31 loss to No.5 Georgia and ahead of this Saturday’s game against No. 14 Texas A&M.
Here’s everything Lebby said about Texas A&M and playing back at home for the first time in three weeks:
Jeff Lebby's Opening Statement
Incredibly excited to be back home be here at Davis Wade. I think as everybody has seen we've gone on the road the last two weeks, played in incredible environments and I can't say it enough our guys are incredibly excited to be at home in Davis Wade welcoming back our 2014 team that had such a special season. So, we've got a lot to be excited about in front of us and can't wait to see our fan base man back home.
What are your early thoughts on Texas A&M?
They're coming off a bye but they’re a football team that's playing really good. They're playing complimentary football. They're playing really good in all three phases. You look at them defensively, statistically, as good as we've played all year. Specifically, at the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball is as good as anybody we've played. Offensively, you know the QB comes back last week, plays the best game he's played all year long before ,and did a really good job of distributing the ball, was really accurate and they've got a really good run game to go with it. So, we've got a top 15 team coming to town and another great challenge.
Can you speak to how much of an impact [the home crowd] makes for you guys whenever it’s rocking and the cow bells are clinging?
There's nothing better. Our atmosphere and our energy is still unlike anywhere in America. So, for us, that will be a huge advantage for us on Saturday afternoon. Our guys want that, man, they need that, they can't wait to be back here at home. There's a bunch of excitement inside our building just because of the fact that we're able to be at home and be in Davis Wade Stadium.