Everything Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby Said About Texas A&M, Playing at Home

The first-year coach met with media following his team's loss to No. 5 Georgia and ahead of Saturday's game against No. 14 Texas A&M.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby on the sidelines against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby on the sidelines against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby met with the media for his weekly Monday morning press conference.

The Bulldogs’ first-year coach talked about a variety of topics and issues following last week’s 41-31 loss to No.5 Georgia and ahead of this Saturday’s game against No. 14 Texas A&M.

Here’s everything Lebby said about Texas A&M and playing back at home for the first time in three weeks:

Jeff Lebby's Opening Statement


Incredibly excited to be back home be here at Davis Wade. I think as everybody has seen we've gone on the road the last two weeks, played in incredible environments and I can't say it enough our guys are incredibly excited to be at home in Davis Wade welcoming back our 2014 team that had such a special season. So, we've got a lot to be excited about in front of us and can't wait to see our fan base man back home.

What are your early thoughts on Texas A&M?


They're coming off a bye but they’re a football team that's playing really good. They're playing complimentary football. They're playing really good in all three phases. You look at them defensively, statistically, as good as we've played all year. Specifically, at the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball is as good as anybody we've played. Offensively, you know the QB comes back last week, plays the best game he's played all year long before ,and did a really good job of distributing the ball, was really accurate and they've got a really good run game to go with it. So, we've got a top 15 team coming to town and another great challenge.

Can you speak to how much of an impact [the home crowd] makes for you guys whenever it’s rocking and the cow bells are clinging?


There's nothing better. Our atmosphere and our energy is still unlike anywhere in America. So, for us, that will be a huge advantage for us on Saturday afternoon. Our guys want that, man, they need that, they can't wait to be back here at home. There's a bunch of excitement inside our building just because of the fact that we're able to be at home and be in Davis Wade Stadium.

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

