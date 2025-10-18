Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Florida

For the first time since 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟑 - and the first time since 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟐 on a white helmet - the 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐒𝐔 helmet logo will make its second appearance of a season this Saturday at Florida!



📸: @HailStateFB#HailState🐶🏈 pic.twitter.com/kF4GaZhINx