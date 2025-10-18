Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Florida

The Bulldogs are back in action after a week off and will face a Gators' team that has faced its own share of struggles in 2025.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Tight End Seydou Traore (#8) during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.
Mississippi State Tight End Seydou Traore (#8) during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. / Mississippi State Athletics
Mississippi State got a much-needed week off to rest and recover after back-to-back losses to SEC teams after starting 4-0.

The Bulldogs’ opponent this week, Florida, wasn’t off. Instead, the Gators lost to the last team the Bulldogs faced, Texas A&M.

Both teams need a win Saturday since they have two of the hardest remaining schedules in the nation after this week. Mississippi State needs a win to have an easier path of reaching bowl eligibility. Florida, meanwhile, needs a win if only to avoid having its coach fired.

Below you’ll find everything to know about Saturday’s game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Good news for the Bulldogs. Offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and Isaac Smith were not included in Friday’s availability report, meaning they’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Florida.

There is still a gameday availability report that will be released, but there shouldn’t be any changes to anyone’s status. Here is Friday’s availability report and we’ll update this with the gameday report when it’s released 90 minutes before kickoff:

Mississippi State at Florida, Friday's Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State at Florida, Friday's Student-Athlete Availability Report / Mississippi State Athletics

Depth Charts

Here is Mississippi State’s official depth chart for Saturday:

Mississippi State Depth Chart vs. Florida
Mississippi State Depth Chart vs. Florida / Mississippi State Athletics

Updated Weather Forecast

The forecast for Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. hasn’t changed much since Friday’s report. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is “Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 3 to 7 mph.”

There is also very little chance of rain impacting the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Mississippi State’s Uniforms

Mississippi State Captains

Mississippi State’s captains against Florida will be linebackers Branden Jennings, Nic Mitchell and Trevion Williams and quarterback Blake Shapen.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Florida

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (1-2, 2-4 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 25-19-2
Last Meeting: Florida 45, Mississippi State 28 (September 21, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Texas A&M 31-9 (Oct. 4)
Last time out, Gators: lost to No. 5 Texas A&M, 34-17

Predictions

Taylor’s Prediction

Mississippi State 24, Florida 21. Read the full prediction here.

EA CFB 26 Simulation Results

Mississippi State 7, Florida 6

SP+ Projections

Projected winner: Florida
Projected margin of victory: 2.6
Win probability: 57%
Projected score: 27-24

