Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Florida
Mississippi State got a much-needed week off to rest and recover after back-to-back losses to SEC teams after starting 4-0.
The Bulldogs’ opponent this week, Florida, wasn’t off. Instead, the Gators lost to the last team the Bulldogs faced, Texas A&M.
Both teams need a win Saturday since they have two of the hardest remaining schedules in the nation after this week. Mississippi State needs a win to have an easier path of reaching bowl eligibility. Florida, meanwhile, needs a win if only to avoid having its coach fired.
Below you’ll find everything to know about Saturday’s game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium:
Preview Stories
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Good news for the Bulldogs. Offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and Isaac Smith were not included in Friday’s availability report, meaning they’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Florida.
There is still a gameday availability report that will be released, but there shouldn’t be any changes to anyone’s status. Here is Friday’s availability report and we’ll update this with the gameday report when it’s released 90 minutes before kickoff:
Depth Charts
Here is Mississippi State’s official depth chart for Saturday:
Updated Weather Forecast
The forecast for Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. hasn’t changed much since Friday’s report. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is “Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 3 to 7 mph.”
There is also very little chance of rain impacting the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Mississippi State’s Uniforms
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State’s captains against Florida will be linebackers Branden Jennings, Nic Mitchell and Trevion Williams and quarterback Blake Shapen.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at Florida
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (1-2, 2-4 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 25-19-2
Last Meeting: Florida 45, Mississippi State 28 (September 21, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Texas A&M 31-9 (Oct. 4)
Last time out, Gators: lost to No. 5 Texas A&M, 34-17
Predictions
Taylor’s Prediction
Mississippi State 24, Florida 21. Read the full prediction here.
EA CFB 26 Simulation Results
Mississippi State 7, Florida 6
SP+ Projections
Projected winner: Florida
Projected margin of victory: 2.6
Win probability: 57%
Projected score: 27-24