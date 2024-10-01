Mississippi State Football: 3 Standout Players Emerging in 2024

Cowbell Corner

As Mississippi State football battles through a difficult season, these three players—Coleman, Smith, and Daniels—are shining brighter than expected.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Johnnie Daniels (20) runs in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
In this story:

3 Mississippi State Football Players Surprising Us All

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football fans don’t have much to be happy about right now. They’re probably happier about No. 12 Ole Miss losing to unranked Kentucky and falling out of the Top 10.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 with their one win coming against an FCS school and losing to a MAC school. Things aren’t going to get any easier with Mississippi State’s upcoming schedule. Luckily, the Bulldogs are on a much-needed bye week and hopefully can get some key players healed and back on the field.

While this bye week isn’t in the middle of the season, it’s a good time to evaluate some of good things that have come to light in the first month of the season.

Here are three players we’re talking about a lot more than we were before the season started:

Kevin Coleman Jr.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas Longhorns.
No other Bulldog has been as good as Coleman has been. From the season-opening game to his 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Arizona State, Coleman has been electrifying for Mississippi State.

He’s picked 117 yards on punt returns (19.5 average per return) and the leads the team in receiving with 28 catches, 344 yards and three touchdowns.

Isaac Smith

Toledo Rockets running back Connor Walendzak runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith.
The fact Smith is starting and playing well isn’t the surprising part. The sophomore was one of four true freshman to play in all 12 games last season. What’s surprising is how well he’s played.

Before the Florida game on Sept. 21, Smith was leading the nation in tackles. He had 11 against Eastern Kentucky, 17 against Arizona State and 15 against Toledo. He registered eight tackles against the Gators before leaving the game after a blindside hit and didn’t play against Texas last week.

He’s still second in the nation in total tackles with 51.

Johnnie Daniels

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Johnnie Daniels (20) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas Longhorns.
Mississippi State’s offense had plenty of question marks with 11 new starters, but one of the biggest questions was at running back. There was no obvious starting choice, but Keyvone Lee had started to over the role before getting hurt. Davon Booth has been solid in his carries, but it’s Johnnie Daniels who has become the leading rusher.

Daniels has ran the ball 47 times and gained 233 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging five yards per carry and 46.6 yards per game. He’s really started to breakthrough in the last two games against Florida and Texas, running for 77 and 75 yards in those games.

