All that needs to be said is that is time for the 2026 version of the Egg Bowl. Perhaps the most anticipated game of the season is this week. It is time to get to know the Ole Miss Rebels this week.

The Ole Miss Rebels enter the contest against Mississippi State with a 7-4 record overall. By most accounts, the season has not gone the way Rebel fans were expecting entering the 2026 season. However, if Ole Miss cannot get up for this matchup, the problems may be bigger than most people think.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Rebels are loaded with players who can impact and take over a game. Ole Miss senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has had another impressive season. Chambliss has thrown for 2,853 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. The Ole Miss quarterback has not done all his damage through the air; he has also rushed for 277 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

From a rushing perspective, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has not had the season he did last season. Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Lacy has only churned out 388 yards on the ground this season for the Rebels. Lacy’s big game this season came against Missouri. He rushed for 122 yards on 16 carries. Mississippi State will need to account for Lacy whether he is the 2025 version or the 2026 version.

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At wide receiver, Ole Miss has a talent at wide receiver who has the potential to impact games on Sundays in the future in the form of Deuce Alexander. Alexander has racked up 815 receiving yards to go along with seven touchdowns on the season. He is a game changer at the wide receiver position for the Rebels.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Ole Miss has plenty of players who can cause issues for the Bulldogs’ offense. Ole Miss junior defensive tackle Will Echoles is a disruptive force on the defensive line for the Rebels. He consistently gets into the offensive backfield. Echoles is a rare defensive tackle who will defend against the run but also cause sacks and get to the quarterback. The Bulldogs will have to find a solution to the Echoles problem this week.

At linebacker, the Rebels have a talented prospect in Suntarine Perkins who could hear his name called in April during the NFL Draft. Perkins has tremendous speed. He does a great job of shedding blocks and getting to the ball carrier. Perkins has the ability and quickness to drop back into pass coverage. He forces the opposing quarterbacks to make mistakes throwing the football.

The Egg Bowl means folks can throw the records out the window. The Bulldogs need a lot to go right on Friday but nothing is out of the question this time of year.

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