The Numbers Behind Mississippi State's Offensive Collapse Are Difficult to Ignore

Mississippi State's offensive struggles have become impossible to overlook. What once appeared to be one of the Bulldogs' biggest strengths has quickly turned into a major concern, with Jeff Lebby's team searching for answers during a four-game losing streak.

After opening the season 4-0, Mississippi State has fallen to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in SEC play. The Bulldogs' latest setback, a 31-3 loss to No. 11 Texas on Oct. 31, exposed just how far the offense has fallen.

The numbers tell a troubling story.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins (51) and offensive lineman LJ Prudhomme (50) wait for the snap during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State's Offensive Production Has Fallen Off a Cliff

Perhaps the most alarming statistic is Mississippi State's recent scoring production. The Bulldogs are averaging just 1.36 points per quarter over their last 11 quarters.

For an offense that entered the season with legitimate expectations of being a strength, that level of production is difficult to explain. Mississippi State has struggled to sustain drives, finish possessions and generate consistent points against SEC competition.

The decline is also reflected in the team's third-down numbers.

Before its 23-15 loss to Oklahoma, Mississippi State ranked No. 28 nationally and fifth in the SEC in third-down conversions, converting 37 of 78 attempts for a 47.4% rate.

After going just 1-for-11 against the Sooners, the Bulldogs dropped to 38-for-89 overall, a 42.7% conversion rate. That pushed them down to No. 49 nationally and eighth in the SEC.

The drop in third-down efficiency has made it increasingly difficult for the offense to stay on the field and give its defense a break.

Quarterback Injuries Have Created a Major Problem

Injuries have played a significant role in the Bulldogs' offensive collapse.

Kamario Taylor, who emerged as Mississippi State's starting quarterback and one of its most important offensive players, suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. His absence forced the Bulldogs to turn to their backup options.

AJ Swann then suffered an injury of his own during the loss to Texas, leaving Mississippi State with even more uncertainty at quarterback.

The problems have extended beyond the quarterback position. Running back Fluff Bothwell, left tackle Miles McVay and a starting left guard have also dealt with injuries, creating additional challenges for an offense already struggling to find consistency.

Replacing multiple contributors in the middle of an SEC schedule is difficult. However, the lack of production has made the situation increasingly concerning for Lebby.

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) hands the ball off to running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

October Has Become a Troubling Trend for Jeff Lebby

There is another statistic that raises questions about Mississippi State's direction.

Lebby is now 0-10 during the month of October in his tenure as the Bulldogs' head coach. While that number does not explain every problem facing the program, it highlights a troubling pattern of struggles during a critical stretch of the season.

Mississippi State now has four consecutive losses and little offensive momentum heading into its next matchup against Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs still have opportunities to turn their season around, but the offense must show signs of life quickly. Quarterback availability, offensive line health and third-down execution will all be important factors.

At this point, the numbers are difficult to ignore. Mississippi State's offensive collapse is no longer just a temporary rough patch. It is a growing problem that Lebby and his staff must find a way to fix.

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