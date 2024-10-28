Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard Named Among Top 100 Players by ESPN

Mississippi State’s 2024-25 basketball season begins with Josh Hubbard, SEC's top freshman scorer last year, aiming to push the Bulldogs to the top 25 and beyond

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The 2024-25 college basketball season begins in one week for Mississippi State. Despite being unranked in preseason polls, the Bulldogs are ready for a big year.

Having the best men’s player in Mississippi will also help the Bulldogs get into the top 25 and, hopefully, the NCAA tournament in March.

Sophomore guard Josh Hubbard, who won the Bailey Howell Trophy last season as the best men’s collegiate player in Mississippi, was ranked as the 42nd best player in the country in ESPN’s Men's NCAA basketball player rank: 2024-25 preseason top 100.

Here’s what ESPN’s article had to say Hubbard:

“Hubbard is the embodiment of the term ‘volume shooter.’ Last season, he took 34.2 percent of his team's shots when he was on the floor, ranking 11th nationally. He also had big moments -- 28 points against South Carolina, 34 against Kentucky, 25 against Tennessee -- solidifying the 5-11 guard's status as one of the top young players in college basketball.”

During the 2023-24 season, Hubbard averaged 17.3 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. His ppg was the seventh highest among all SEC players and the highest among all SEC freshmen.

Mississippi State begins the season next Monday at home against West Georgia. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

