Mississippi State's Missed Opportunities: Two Game-Deciding Moments vs. Florida
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It’s nearly impossible to identify one play to point at and declare that’s the play that cost Mississippi State a win against Florida.
However, in the 45-28 Gator win, there are two sequences of plays we can look at as game-deciding moments. Here are those two sequences:
Bulldogs Go Three-and-Out After Fumble Recovery
A mere nine seconds into the second quarter, Mississippi State’s defense had just forced its third takeaway of the season when Isaac Smith knocked the ball out of Montrell Johnson Jr.’s hands with the score tied 7-7. It was an opportunity for Mississippi State to take the lead and then who knows what happens.
Instead, Makylan Pounders was called for a holding penalty on the first play of the Bulldogs’ drive, putting them in a first-and-20 situation. The offense gained just three yards over the next three plays, ending the drive with a Nick Barr-Mira punt.
That punt traveled just 24 yards and the Gators took advantage of the positive field position and took a 14-7 lead seven plays later. It was a lead they never lost the rest of the game.
Shapen Fumbles Option Pitch on Fourth-and-Goal
With 14:17 left in the game, Mississippi State faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line trailing 35-21. A touchdown brings the Bulldogs to within one possession of Florida and one defensive stop gives them a chance to tie the game.
Shapen ran a speed option play to his left and his pitch missed its target and landed on the ground where it was recovered by the Gators. Florida marched down the field and scored another touchdown to extend its lead and squash any hopes of a Bulldog comeback.