Mississippi State's Defense Faces Major Size Disadvantage Against Tennessee's Offensive Line
Mississippi State football has been at a disadvantage for most of its game this season and that won’t change Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
The Bulldogs’ defense line will face a Tennessee offensive line that has a significant size advantage. The average weight of the Volunteers’ starting offensive line is 325 pounds. The average weight for Mississippi State’s defensive line is 293. Extending that to include backup linemen, drops the average weight to 247.
Arizona State had a similar size advantage earlier this season and ran for 364 yards against Mississippi State. Nobody has topped that mark, but Arkansas came close with 359 yards and UMass had 199 yards. Through nine games, the Bulldogs have allowed an average of 211.7 yards per game. That ranks 123rd out of 133 FBS teams.
The size disadvantage is a problem that can’t be cured in 2024, but it’s one that can be avoided in future seasons.
It’s too soon to say what coach Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler are trying to accomplish on defense won’t work. A defensive scheme with three defensive linemen can work, but it needs the right personnel. Right now, the Bulldogs don’t have the right personnel.
Mississippi State has made adjustments to its scheme over the season – adding a fourth defensive lineman or having multiple linebackers line up along the line of scrimmage – but those changes aren’t producing positive results.
Adding larger linemen to the defense should be a priority for in Mississippi State’s recruiting efforts. However, none of the current defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class are larger than 280 lbs. Sure, there’s talented players, but none that make you think the Bulldogs’ won’t lose the battle in the trenches.
Again, it’s soon to say what Mississippi State’s defense is trying to do won’t work. But if the personnel doesn’t change soon and the scheme doesn’t change either, what’s stopping fans from expecting a similar 2025 season?