Mississippi State Center Ethan Miner Talks Positivity Amid Tough Season
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football isn’t expected to win many more games this season, but crazier things have happened than the Bulldogs upsetting a ranked team or two.
To do that, though, the Bulldogs can’t quit on the season. So far, that doesn’t seem to be happening.
Center Ethan Miner has played the last for seasons for teams with losing records (Arkansas State and North Texas) and knows what it’s like to in the locker room of a team not winning much.
“I've seen guys give up, and I've been there myself,” Miner said at Wednesday’s media availability. “You're like, ‘Oh, we're gonna play another game we're probably gonna lose this week,’ then it happens and becomes a habit. That's the one thing that I could say I'm not seeing from the team, and I'm not feeling myself at all. The positivity that I'm seeing from the team is completely different than any other situations I've been in. So, I think that's something that's building a foundation for the years to come.”
That attitude alone won’t be enough to upset the likes of No. 5 Georgia or No. 4 Tennessee (or any other three ranked opponents the Bulldogs will face). Fortunately, the Bulldogs’ offense has shown some areas of improvement.
Mississippi State has ran the ball well the last two games, gaining 240 rushing yards against Florida and 150 against then-No. 1 Texas.
“I think after the first couple games, we realized that we weren't doing that and that we were hurting the offense, because obviously, when you can't run the ball, people know you're just going to throw it, and then they're just going to pressure you, so it ends up hurting, hurting the offense,” Miner said. “But when you get when you could get both of them to work at the same time, then the offense works smoothly.”
They’ll need every bit of their offense working if the Bulldogs hope to upset the SEC’s other Bulldog team in Athens, Ga.