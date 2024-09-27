Mississippi State Football: 3 Keys to Victory Over Texas
Mississippi State football will travel to Austin to play the top team in the country, the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs want to end a three-game losing streak and hand Texas a loss in its first-ever SEC game.
First-year head coach Jeff Lebby has had a tough three weeks at the helm, but his offense showed signs of life last week against Florida. What are three keys to the game for Mississippi State to pull the upset?
Texas vs. Mississippi State
Mississippi State Must Stay Ahead of the Chains
For the past three weeks, Mississippi State has struggled to be consistent on offense because it is behind the chains. The Lebby offense relies heavily on tempo and running the football, but neither can happen when they face third or second and long.
Mississippi State has to run the ball effectively to avoid constantly falling into third and long. The offense has a lot of success once it gets the initial first down of the drive.
The offense will be successful if Mississippi State can stay ahead of the chains.
Mississippi State Must Force Negative Plays
The Mississippi State defense has been dreadful this season, and Texas will pose a tough test. The defense constantly allows the offense to dictate the game's pace because it cannot stop the run or create negative plays.
If Mississippi State can get a sack or a tackle for loss early in the drive, it will do wonders for the unit. Texas will try to push the ball down the field, and if the Mississippi State defense can put Texas behind the chains, they will succeed.
Mississippi State Must Avoid Simple Mistakes
It is an easy concept to follow, but Mississippi State's making avoidable mistakes has cost them a lot this season. Whether it be a holding call, offsides, lined up wrong, etc., something always seems to happen to the Bulldogs to kill any momentum.
Last week against Florida, it was on full display. Whenever Mississippi State gained momentum, a mistake stripped it all away, ultimately costing the Bulldogs the game.
Mistakes will happen, especially against a great team like Texas, but Mississippi State must correct its mental mistakes to have a shot at winning this game.
