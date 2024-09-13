Mississippi State Football: 3 Keys to Victory Over Toledo
Mississippi State football returns to Davis Wade Stadium to take on Toledo. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby suffered the first loss of his tenure last week against Arizona State, but he can rejuvenate his team against a scrappy Toledo team.
What are a few keys to the game?
Mississippi State vs Toledo
Mississippi State needs to get off to a fast start
Last week, what hurt Mississippi State the most was not the run defense or the offensive line struggles. It was a slow start.
Before Mississippi State could even blink, the score was 27-3. The Bulldogs have to start this game off fast, whether on offense or defense.
The Lebby offense works very well when the team has momentum due to the tempo, so if Mississippi State can get off to a fast start, it can be a route.
However, it could be disastrous if Mississippi State lets Toledo hang around.
The Bulldogs have to be far more physical
As a program, Mississippi State prides itself on being a physical football team, and last week, the Bulldogs were outmatched by Arizona State. It was on both sides of the ball, but the defense glared as it allowed 346 rushing yards.
The offensive running game did not fare much better, as Mississippi State only had 24 rushing yards. Lebby’s offense is often misconstrued for a pass-first offense, but the rushing attack sets up the shots down the field.
Mississippi State must find a rushing attack this week against Toledo to build momentum ahead of conference play. The defense must also do a better job getting penetration from the defensive line and tackle well this week.
Toledo does not have a solid passing offense, so if Mississippi State can stop the run, it will do wonders.
Mississippi State, find the explosive plays
Part of the selling point to fans about the Lebby era was the explosive plays on offense, and through the first two weeks, the offense has lived up to the billing. However, it must continue this week to get fans excited again after a tough loss to Arizona State ahead of hosting Florida next week.
Fans will be satisfied if the offense can come out, hit a couple of deep shots, and maybe break a long touchdown run. Lebby understands that and will likely make an effort to score a lot of points.
Read More on Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Mississippi State Baseball Learns Its SEC Schedule
Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Bold Predictions for an Exciting Matchup
Mississippi State's Three Defensive Players to Watch Against Toledo