Mississippi State Football: Are the Bulldog’s Struggles Fixable This Season?
Mississippi State football is only three games into its season, but many issues need fixing. Diagnosing what is not an issue would be quicker, but let’s try to get the three biggest ones and see if they’re fixable.
Three Issues for Mississippi State Football
Mississippi State Line of Scrimmage
Mississippi State has always prided itself on having a formidable offensive and defensive line. That is not the case this season, as the Bulldogs have been pushed around against Toledo and Arizona State.
The offensive line may have continuity issues since there are five new starters, but it is an uphill climb. The unit may improve in time, but it will not be easy.
For starters, finding the right five guys and sticking with them could help the unit gel better. The defensive line is slightly different from their offensive counterparts because the group is inexperienced.
The group will gain valuable experience, but the talent may not be high enough to make any difference. The Mississippi State defensive line has also struggled with injuries.
The issue is fixable, but the talent may hinder the offensive and defensive lines.
Slow Starts for Mississippi State
The entire Mississippi State team has performed poorly over the past two weeks and paid the price. Arizona State had a 27-3 lead heading into halftime, and Toledo led Mississippi State 28-3 at the half.
This issue is fixable because it is not a matter of players or talent. Mississippi State must come out of the locker room and click on all cylinders, and the issue will be fixed.
Mississippi State Makes Constant Mistakes
Mississippi State makes far too many mistakes, whether mental errors like missing an assignment or physical ones like having an illegal man downfield. On the first three drives against Toledo, Mississippi State made a mistake on the first play: holding, giving up a sack, and an offensive pass interference.
Those three mistakes put Mississippi State behind the chains and ultimately led to a three-and-out. Mississippi State is not talented enough to constantly make mistakes.
These issues are all fixable, but if progress is not shown soon, they may linger with this Mississippi State team all season.
