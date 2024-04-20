Live Updates: Mississippi State Football Spring Game
Fourth Quarter: Defense
Now that is the fourth, the players are letting the clock run out and the defense is getting a chance to rest.
11:02 - The defense does well in the initial stages but after any QB goes through their progressions and can move, then the defense gets confused and can let them get a good number of yards.
Third Quarter: Offense
It is the end of the quarter and the offense has started to slowdown a bit. It could be the case where the offense is great and the defense is not getting a chance to truly shine.
5:28 - Outside of the first two drives the offense has been a show to watch. Showtime is here and Lebby's promise to run up the score is something to see. The run blocking has been the biggest surprise this afternoon as multiple backs are getting a great showing. For the most part, the offensive line has dominated the line of scrimmage except for instances of being back in the end zone. The field goal kicking has been good outside of a missed 50-yarder but offensively the Bulldogs are explosive. The offense leads 62-38.
9:10: Parsons with a deep ball down the field for a touchdown to freshman Mario Craver who has been impressive. One thing that is for sure is that Lebby has a balanced offense that has not been seen in Starkville for about seven years. The offense leads 59-35
Halftime Score: Offense 52 - Defense 35
Halftime: Run defense, deep passes, and intermediate passes. The defense still looks similar to last year's defense but it is the spring game. Another blow coverage with Shapen under center. The offense has started to take off on the defense and they are struggling to keep up.
Second Quarter: Defense
4:01 - Raydarious Jones has great coverage on the deep pass from Shapen and gives the secondary a much-needed stop but the run intermediate passes still cause issues for the Bulldogs. Short flat passes can chip away the Bulldogs and some of their weaknesses. The defense is having a lot of trouble with getting spread out on what looks to be a zone defense. The offense leads 43-30
7:54 - The defense holds the offense to a field goal after freshman Michael Van Buren gets his first looks behind center
10:38 - The secondary has had two pass interference calls on them that have led to touchdowns on the next play. The secondary was a major issue for the Bulldogs last season as well as the pass rush. Run defense is also starting to wither down as well. Offense leads 36-27.
12:56 - Another thing to watch on the defense is the middle of the field. The Offense has been attacking the corners of the field and the middle with easy crossing routes and is getting moved with ease by the offensive line. The pace and speed are also getting to them with back-to-back first-down runs from Johnnie Daniels.
14:55 - After an impressive start to the game, the defense has started to wither down in their approach. The offense is taking advantage of everything that is being given to them. Donterry Russell gets pressure on Parsons and forces a sack but another glaring issue is the DBs for MSU.
First Quarter - Offense
End of the First Quarter: Shapen to Akharaiyi might be the connection that will give opponents the most trouble. the UTEP transfer has been impressive with his ability to extend plays and he can control the ball after contact. The defense leads 22-20.
After a rough start, the offense has started to click for both quarterbacks who are starting to settle into their offenses. Shapen has been sharp with his quick thinking and Parsons has played it safe with his approach but has taken some good risk.
3:16 - With Parsons back in, there are more RPO actions for him and they are taking many of the runs that are being led by Pittman. It is more of a slow and methodical approach between Parsons and Shapen. Pittman has been a main weapon for Parsons with check-downs but he throws an impressive touchdown using his athleticism. The defense leads 22-20
6:59 - Shapen has another deep ball and it is right on target with transfer receiver Kelly Akharaiyi for a touchdown. Shapen and his downfield accuracy have been impressive. It has a chance to open the Bulldogs. The defense leads 22-13
7:56 - This drive lead by Parsons goes short as it is another three and out. The Defense has generated pressure from the front four forced several sacks and held the run game in check. Defense leads 22-6
9:19 - After a lackluster first drive, Shapen throws a beauty down the field for nearly a 50-yard gain. After the throw, the offense tries to slow the pace of the game with back-to-back run plays. The Defense forces a fumble at the one-yard line after a short crossing route by Kevin Coleman who lost control at the one-yard line. The Defense is stout and has only allowed one big play down the field. The defense leads 17-4
The defense continues to impress and hold a 10-4 lead.
11:46 - Chris Parsons is now taking control of the field for the offense. Jeffery Pittman is taking most of the runs this drive and gets a great run down the sideline. Parson is driving the ball down the field effectively and taking some time off the clock. He goes deep for freshman Mario Craver but it is dropped in the endzone.
14:04 - The first drive of the game leaves much to be desired. The first play was a run that gained five yards and was led by Blake Shapen. The offense goes three and out. Defense leads 5-0
STARKVILLE, Miss - Football season is here and for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, many questions about how the team will operate will be answered during this spring game.
Now, all things can't be answered as it is a scrimmage game, but the spring game is a great way for players to show out as well as get a better understanding of how the team will play.