Mississippi State Football: 5 Longhorns to Watch Against Bulldogs

Arch Manning, Isaiah Bond highlight one of the most talented teams in the country

Longhorn players celebrate after winning the game against ULM at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mississippi State football will get an up-close view of what it hopes to become one day on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will face No. 1 Texas in the Longhorns’ first SEC game and they’re deserving of that top ranking. The Longhorns have NFL-caliber talent at nearly every position. They field one of the best offensive lines in the country and the defense ranks fifth in FBS.

So, get ready to here a lot of Longhorn player names during next year’s NFL draft. But there’s a lot of football left to be played, starting with Saturday afternoon’s game in Austin.

Here are five Longhorn players to watch for Saturday afternoon, beginning with the obvious choice:

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown pass in the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a touchdown pass in the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Or Quinn Ewers if he ends up starting at quarterback for Texas, but we’ll go with a name every SEC fan recognizes.

Manning has just one start in his collegiate career, but he’s already one of the favorites to win this year’s Heisman trophy. Last week against Louisiana-Monroe, Manning completed 15-of-29 passes for 258 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Isaiah Bond, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) faces off against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks cornerback Car'lin Vigers.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) faces off against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks cornerback Car'lin Vigers (1) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Remember Alabama’s 4th-and-31 miracle “grave digger” touchdown against Auburn last year? The guy who caught that pass is now wearing burnt orange.

Bond transferred to Austin after Nick Saban retired at Alabama and hasn’t missed a beat. He has 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He’s one of the most explosive players for Texas with five plays gaining 20 or more yards.

Anthony Hill Jr., MLB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates sacking Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback General Booty.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates sacking Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback General Booty (14) in the first half of the Texas Longhorns' game against the ULM Warhawks at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Sara Diggins-Imagn Images

The Longhorns’ defensive leader has been a disruptive force through three games. He has 25 total tackles, including 3.5 TFLs, two sacks and an interception.

Kelvin Banks, LT

Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) lifts Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) after his touchdown.
Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) lifts Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) after his touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' game against the BYU Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Texas won the game 35-6. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s cheating to put an entire unit here, so we’ll go with the offensive line’s best player in Banks. The 6-4, 320 lbs. junior has started all 32 of his collegiate games and was named a first-team All-American in nearly every preseason poll.

As a unit, the Longhorns’ offensive line has allowed just three sacks and the offense is averaging more than 500 yards per game.

Trey Moore, Edge

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) grapples with a member of the UTSA offense in the third quarter.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore (8) grapples with a member of the UTSA offense in the third quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Moore hasn’t recorded a sack this season, but that’ll change soon. The UTSA transfer has started all three games for Texas and has received plenty of attention from opposing offensive lines.

