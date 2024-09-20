Mississippi State Could Gain Major Momentum with a Win Over Florida
Mississippi State football came into the season with some momentum under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The momentum began to fade when Arizona State took down Mississippi State, and it all was gone when Toledo thrashed the Bulldogs last weekend.
However, Mississippi State has some newfound momentum thanks to its recruiting efforts. Mississippi State added a pair of much-needed four stars and received a large donation to the football program.
The eight-million-dollar donation came at the perfect time for a fanbase desperate for good news. Now, Mississippi State and Lebby have a chance to regain all the momentum that had alluded them with a win on Saturday.
The stage is set for Mississippi State to take down Florida, which has zero momentum under head coach Billy Napier, who will inevitably be fired. The Gators limp into Starkville with a 1-2 record and with a coach whose seat is on fire, and a loss to Mississippi State may be the tipping point.
Mississippi State seemed dead and buried last Saturday, but thanks to off-the-field wins, the Bulldogs have enough momentum, and a win on Saturday would make the Toledo loss seem like a distant memory.
The first three weeks of the Lebby tenure at Mississippi State have been a bumpy one, to say the least. Bulldog fans are desperate to buy in for the program, but on-field results will eventually come.
If Mississippi State can show results against Florida this weekend, it will do wonders for the program's future.
