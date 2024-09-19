Cowbell Corner

Florida vs. Mississippi State: 5 Gators to Watch in SEC Clash

5 players to watch for on their visit to Starkville on Saturday morning

Taylor Hodges

Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Florida coach Billy Napier won’t have his best wide receiver when the Gators face Mississippi State this weekend, but there are still plenty of talented players.

The Bulldogs will open SEC play against a Florida team that is on the cusp of playing with an interim head coach. The 2024 season hasn’t gone the way Florida fans had hoped, but there are still plenty of talented players on the roster.

Here are some of the key players Mississippi State fans should be watching as the Bulldogs play the Gators at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN:

QBs Graham Mertz/DJ Lagway

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) embrace before a game.
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) embrace before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It would almost be cheating to separate these two. All eyes will be on whoever is lined up at quarterback for the Gators, considering their not-so-great start to 2024. Here are their 2024 season stats:

Mertz: 2 game starts, 23-35, 286 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 65.7 completion percentage, 143 yards per game.

Lagway: 1 game start, 3 games played, 27-44, 541 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT, 61.4 completion percentage, 180.3 yards per game.

RB Montrell Johnson Jr.

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) jumps over Samford Bulldogs safety Midnight Steward (9).
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) jumps over Samford Bulldogs safety Midnight Steward (9) and Samford Bulldogs linebacker Gavin Morris (39) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Johnson’s play isn’t the reason he makes this list. He’s picked up just 166 net rushing yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns and averages 55.33 yards per game. No, he makes this list because of how poorly Mississippi State has stopped the run this year (122nd in FBS). If the Gators’ offensive line repeats what Arizona State’s did two weeks ago, Johnson is in for a big day.

DT Cam Jackson

Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) and Florida Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) tackle Samford Bulldogs.
Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) and Florida Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) tackle Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon (2) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Mississippi State fan’s need no description of who Chris Jones is and who he plays. That’s the role Cam Jackson plays for Florida. He only has five tackles on the season and no sacks or TFLs, but he can be the disruptive force Jones is for the Chiefs.

WR Elijah Badger

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Elijah Badger (2) drops a potential touchdown reception against the Eastern Michigan.
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Elijah Badger (2) drops a potential touchdown reception against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during a game at Sun Devil Stadium. / Patrick Breen-Imagn Images

Florida will be without its best pass-catcher for the second-straight game, leaving Badger as the top receiver for the Gators. Badger has caught 11 passes for 260 yards (23.64 ypc) and a touchdown. So, he’s played like a No. 1 WR. Last week without Eugene Wilson III playing, Badger caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Texas A&M.

LB Shemar James

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles with the ball past Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6).
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles with the ball past Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The junior from Mobile, Ala. is arguably one of Florida’s best defenders. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2022 and probably would’ve made an All-SEC team in 2023 if not for a season-ending injury. Through three games, he’s recorded 11 tackles, 1 TFL, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and an interception. James is a very versatile defender Mississippi State will need to account for every play.

Read More:

2025 4-Star Linebacker Commits to Mississippi State

Florida to be Without Leading Wide Receiver vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State Lands Transfer Commitment From Former 5-Star Alabama Safety

Mississippi State vs. Florida: Three Bulldog Offensive Players to Watch

Published |Modified
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football