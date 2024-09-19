Florida vs. Mississippi State: 5 Gators to Watch in SEC Clash
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Florida coach Billy Napier won’t have his best wide receiver when the Gators face Mississippi State this weekend, but there are still plenty of talented players.
The Bulldogs will open SEC play against a Florida team that is on the cusp of playing with an interim head coach. The 2024 season hasn’t gone the way Florida fans had hoped, but there are still plenty of talented players on the roster.
Here are some of the key players Mississippi State fans should be watching as the Bulldogs play the Gators at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN:
QBs Graham Mertz/DJ Lagway
It would almost be cheating to separate these two. All eyes will be on whoever is lined up at quarterback for the Gators, considering their not-so-great start to 2024. Here are their 2024 season stats:
Mertz: 2 game starts, 23-35, 286 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 65.7 completion percentage, 143 yards per game.
Lagway: 1 game start, 3 games played, 27-44, 541 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT, 61.4 completion percentage, 180.3 yards per game.
RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
Johnson’s play isn’t the reason he makes this list. He’s picked up just 166 net rushing yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns and averages 55.33 yards per game. No, he makes this list because of how poorly Mississippi State has stopped the run this year (122nd in FBS). If the Gators’ offensive line repeats what Arizona State’s did two weeks ago, Johnson is in for a big day.
DT Cam Jackson
Mississippi State fan’s need no description of who Chris Jones is and who he plays. That’s the role Cam Jackson plays for Florida. He only has five tackles on the season and no sacks or TFLs, but he can be the disruptive force Jones is for the Chiefs.
WR Elijah Badger
Florida will be without its best pass-catcher for the second-straight game, leaving Badger as the top receiver for the Gators. Badger has caught 11 passes for 260 yards (23.64 ypc) and a touchdown. So, he’s played like a No. 1 WR. Last week without Eugene Wilson III playing, Badger caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Texas A&M.
LB Shemar James
The junior from Mobile, Ala. is arguably one of Florida’s best defenders. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2022 and probably would’ve made an All-SEC team in 2023 if not for a season-ending injury. Through three games, he’s recorded 11 tackles, 1 TFL, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and an interception. James is a very versatile defender Mississippi State will need to account for every play.
