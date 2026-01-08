Mississippi State lands portal safety, Thompson declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi State has the cornerbacks it wants to bring in through the NCAA transfer portal with three commitments in the bag.

Now the attention is being paid to the safety positions and the Bulldogs have their first commitment at that spot.

Former Rice safety Marcus Williams has committed to Mississippi State and will have one season of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Starkville.

This past season Williams played in all 13 games for Rice and finished with 67 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, five pass break ups and one forced fumble. The two seasons before, though, Williams missed a lot of games with injuries.

Thompson declares for NFL Draft

Before the Bulldogs' appearance in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, there was reports circulating that Brenen Thompson was seeking another year of eligibility. In today's world of college football, who knows what reasoning he'd have but it never hurts to try.

Now, though, it doesn't really matter. Thompson declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Wednesday.

"The time has come for me to continue my football journey and pave a new path, so I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft," Thompson said in a social media post. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my football career! The journey continues.!"

Thompson set a new single-season receiving yards record in his lone season in Starkville with 1,054 receiving yards on 57 catches.

If Thompson's name is called out during the NFL Draft April 23-25, he'll be the first Bulldog receiver to be drafted since Eric Moulds was a first round pick by the Buffalo Bills 30 years ago.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum

LB Montrell Chapman

