WATCH: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Comparing Explosive Offensive Starts in 2024

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Comparing Explosive Offensive Starts in 2024
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It’s not surprising that Mississippi State and Ole Miss are fielding explosive offenses. Mississippi State’s first-year coach Jeff Lebby was the offensive coordinator in Oxford in 2020 and 2021 and has brought a similar offensive style to Starkville.
Through two games, the Bulldogs’ offense has gained 10 or more yards on 28 plays, which includes Kevin Coleman Jr.’s 80-yard touchdown catch against Arizona State.
Ole Miss has been even more explosive with 58 plays gaining 10 or more yards, including 21 that went for 20 or more.
Before we change the state’s nickname from “Magnolia State” to “Explosive Offenses State” we need to see how the rest of the season goes.
Mississippi State opened the season against Eastern Kentucky and won 56-7. Ole Miss started with a 76-0 win against Furman. Both of those are FCS teams, but the Bulldogs and Rebels took a step up in competition last week.
Ole Miss faced Middle Tennessee State (an FBS school) and won 52-3. Mississippi State, meanwhile, lost to Arizona State 30-23 but still had explosive plays.
The Bulldogs and Rebels both face much stiffer competition later in the season, but after two games there’s no argument against the Bulldogs having the tougher schedule so far. Nobody is going to say Arizona State and Middle Tennessee have similar talent levels and the Bulldogs also faced a better FCS team than Ole Miss did.
That’s not to say Mississippi State’s offense is more explosive than Ole Miss. The point is that it’s way too early to be making proclamations about teams (Florida State being the lone exception to that rule this year).
