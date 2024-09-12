UPDATED: Mississippi State vs. Toledo Weather Forecast Post-Hurricane Francine
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It looks like Mississippi State’s high-flying offense will be cleared for take off Saturday after all.
Tropical Storm Francine made landfall on Mississippi’s gulf coast Wednesday night but had weakened into a tropical depression as it passed through Mississippi on Thursday. Despite its weakened state, 10 million people across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama and southern Tennessee are under flood watches.
However, by the time Mississippi State and Toledo kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, the chances of any inclement weather will be low.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 20 percent chance of rain and a high temperature of 81 degrees that will be lower at kickoff.
While Saturday’s football won’t be impacted by Francine, several other events in Starkville were either rescheduled or had their start times pushed back.
Thursday night’s Hardy concert was rescheduled to Friday because of the threat of heavy rain and winds. Mississippi State’s soccer match against Abilene Christian had its start time pushed back to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
