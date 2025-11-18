Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson nominated for Conerly Trophy
Not every college football transfer works out successfully.
Sometimes it’s because of injuries (see Will Whitson) and other times it’s a bad situation (see Nico Ilameava and UCLA). But the transfer that do work out usually bring an element of excitement to the program.
Mississippi State has had a few transfers bring an exciting energy to the program and the biggest comes from wide receiver Brenen Thompson.
Thompson has established him as one of Mississippi State’s best players with his speed and catching ability.
That honor was validated Tuesday he was named the Bulldogs’ nominee for the 2025 Conerly Trophy, which is presented annually to Mississippi’s top college football player.
The full list of nominees are:
- Alcorn State University – Jacorian Sewell (Running Back, Natchez, MS, Graduate Student)
- Belhaven University – Wyatt Beck (Linebacker, Baton Rouge, LA, Senior)
- Delta State University – William Carter IV (Linebacker, Birmingham, AL, Senior)
- Jackson State University – JaCobian Morgan (Quarterback, Canton, MS, Graduate Student)
- Millsaps College – Grant Bizjack (Quarterback, Trophy Club, TX, Freshman)
- Mississippi State University – Brenen Thompson (Wide Receiver, Spearman, TX, Senior)
- Mississippi Valley State University – Josh Brown (Quarterback, Bainbridge, GA, Junior)
- University of Mississippi – Trinidad Chambliss (Quarterback, Grand Rapids, MI, Senior)
- University of Southern Mississippi – Braylon Braxton (Quarterback, Frisco, TX, Redshirt Senior)
Thompson has easily had his best collegiate season this year in Starkville. He has 47 catches for 868 yards and six touchdowns. His receiving yards ranks second in the SEC and tied for third in receiving touchdowns.
He’s had three 100-yard receiving games against Arizona State (133), Florida (155) and Arkansas (107). He also had the most exciting play of the season for the Bulldogs when he caught a 58-yard touchdown pass to beat then-No. 12 Arizona State.
Will he win the Conerly Trophy?
Like most awards, this one is usually given to either the quarterback or best player on the best team in the Magnolia State. That’s usually someone from Ole Miss or Mississippi State. Since 2010, those two schools have won the trophy every year except two.
Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis won the trophy in 2011 and Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog won it in 2023.
This year, the best team in Mississippi is Ole Miss. The Rebels are ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff and even a loss in the Egg Bowl might not be enough to knock them out of the CFP.
But Thompson will have at least one more chance to impress the voters when the Bulldogs take on the Rebels next Friday at 11 a.m. in Starkville.
The Conerly Trophy will be awarded on December 2 at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson.