Texas vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Longhorns Dominate the Bulldogs
Mississippi State football will play the Texas Longhorns in Austin for the Longhorns' first-ever SEC game. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby and his squad have had a tough last three weeks with a trio of tough losses.
The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator had great success against Texas last year, as his offense scored 34 points en route to an upset win. However, Texas has been dominant this year, allowing under six points a game and having a very explosive offense.
Mississippi State will also be without its starting quarterback, Blake Shapen, who sustained a season-ending injury last week against Florida. Freshman Michael Van Buren will draw the start for Mississippi State, the first in his career.
The Mississippi State offense showed improvement last week against Florida, especially in the running game, as the Bulldogs finished the day with 240 rushing yards. The Bulldogs' continuing to improve in that area will be massive for this game to help out a young quarterback.
Mississippi State's offense will continue to improve, and it will have some success against the Texas offense early and late. However, the Mississippi State defense has been atrocious this season, and that is not good news matching up against Texas.
Texas will be able to score at will against a poor Mississippi State defense, but the Bulldog offense will show signs of life.
Final Prediction: Texas 63, Mississippi State 17
