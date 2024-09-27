Texas vs. Mississippi State Prediction: A Near-Impossible Upset or Longhorns Blowout?
Mississippi State football has a fighter’s chance at beating No. 1 Texas. It’s not a great chance, but it’s not a zero percent chance.
The Bulldogs will be on the same field as the Longhorns and once the game starts, the Bulldogs could get lucky with a big punch that knocks out Texas. If Northern Illinois can go into South Bend, Ind. and beat Notre Dame, then Mississippi State could conceivably go into Austin and beat Texas.
It would require a near-perfect day by every Bulldog and Texas to get caught looking ahead to upcoming games against No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 2 Georgia. Texas could have several key players go down with injuries. Maybe the Longhorns’ offense didn’t practice seriously because Mississippi State just got blown out by Florida. Maybe Jeff Lebby devises the greatest game plan ever and that’s how the Bulldogs win.
The list of “maybes” could go on and on, but the point is upsets can happen anytime, anywhere.
So, do I think that’ll happen Saturday in Austin? No.
From a business standpoint, a Mississippi State win against No. 1 Texas would be huge. So, of course, I’d like to see it happen.
From a reality standpoint, what my colleague Jacob Bain predicted is close to what I think will happen. In short, the Longhorns will dominate Mississippi State and win by four or five touchdowns.
The one area we differ is how many points Mississippi State will score.
Texas has allowed just one touchdown through four games, and that was a 53-yard touchdown run by UTSA. They held then-No. 10 Michigan to four field goals and less than 300 yards of total offense.
Texas fields the fifth-best defense in the nation and Mississippi State is starting a true freshman at quarterback for his first collegiate start. Maybe if Blake Shapen wasn’t injured I would have faith the Bulldogs could score at least one touchdown. Frankly, they still have Kevin Coleman Jr. so a big, explosive play on a kick or punt return is very possible.
But I don’t think that’s going to happen. Get ready Bulldog fans. It’s going to be a long day.
Mississippi State at Texas Final Score Prediction
Texas 49, Mississippi State 0
Bonus Bold Prediction
Texas runs for more yards against Mississippi State than Arizona State did.