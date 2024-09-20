Mississippi State vs Florida Prediction: Bulldogs and Gators Will Be Really Close
Mississippi State will play Florida this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in a critical matchup. Last weekend was tough for Mississippi State, as it was embarrassed by Toledo at home.
However, positive momentum for the program happened throughout the week, picking up two 4-star commits and receiving an eight million donation to the football program. Mississippi State has a chance to seize even more momentum by getting a win over Florida.
This season, Florida has had its own struggles under third-year head coach Billy Napier. The Gators also hold a 1-2 record, but Napier’s seat is on fire and could potentially be fired regardless of the outcome in Starkville.
Mississippi State could take control of the game early against Florida, and the Gators could not show any fight, but the Bulldogs have gotten off to slow starts in the past two weeks. If Mississippi State can start the game fast, leaving the stadium 2-2 is possible, but it is tough to imagine the Bulldogs fix that issue in one week.
Both teams will trade shots, and there will be a few lead changes, but ultimately, Florida makes a big play in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Mississippi State will look improved and energetic, but it will not be enough to defeat a more talented Florida team.
Final Prediction: Florida 31, Mississippi State 27
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Florida vs. Mississippi State: 5 Gators to Watch in SEC Clash
Mississippi State vs. Florida: Three Bulldog Defensive Players to Watch
Mississippi State vs. Florida: Three Bulldog Offensive Players to Watch