Mississippi State vs. Texas: Longhorns' Starting QB Still a Mystery
Mississippi State football hasn’t seen a quarterback named Manning on the field in more than 20 years, but that’s most likely going to change on Saturday.
In Friday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report, Longhorns’ quarterback Quinn Ewers has listed as questionable for their game against Mississippi State in Austin, Texas. Longhorns' coach Steve Sarkisian said an official decision would be made Friday, but no such announcement has been made yet.
If Ewers doesn't play against the Bulldogs, redshirt freshman Arch Manning will start for No. 1 Texas in a game the Longhorns are heavy favorites to win.
Manning made his first-ever collegiate start last week in place of the injured Ewers against Louisiana-Monroe and completed 15-of-29 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has played in three of the Longhorns’ four games this season (he did not play against then-No. 10 Michigan). In three games he’s completed 29 passes for 576 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Taylor’s Take
It really doesn’t matter who starts at quarterback for Texas. Whether its Ewers or Manning, the Bulldogs will need a miracle to upset the top-ranked Longhorns. But, hey, anything is possible.
Here is Friday’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report:
Mississippi State
Out
QB Blake Shapen
CB DeAgo Brumfield
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
S Tyler Woodard
WR Trent Hudson
DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones
RB Keyvone Lee
S Chris Keys Jr.
DL Kalvin Dinkins
Questionable
S Issac Smith
Texas
Out
DB Derek Williams Jr.
RB CJ Baxter
RB Christian Clark
RB Velton Gardner
RB Colin Page
DS Tate Haver
Questionable
QB Quinn Ewers
Probable
WR DeAndre Moore Jr.
DB Jelani McDonald
RB Quintrevion Wisner
EDGE Barryn Sorrell