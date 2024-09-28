Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs. Texas: Longhorns' Starting QB Still a Mystery

Longhorns' availability report lists Quinn Ewers as questionable less than 24 hours before kickoff against the Bulldogs. Will the Bulldogs face a Manning at quarterback once again?

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16), looks to pass in the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16), looks to pass in the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mississippi State football hasn’t seen a quarterback named Manning on the field in more than 20 years, but that’s most likely going to change on Saturday.


In Friday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report, Longhorns’ quarterback Quinn Ewers has listed as questionable for their game against Mississippi State in Austin, Texas. Longhorns' coach Steve Sarkisian said an official decision would be made Friday, but no such announcement has been made yet.

If Ewers doesn't play against the Bulldogs, redshirt freshman Arch Manning will start for No. 1 Texas in a game the Longhorns are heavy favorites to win.

Manning made his first-ever collegiate start last week in place of the injured Ewers against Louisiana-Monroe and completed 15-of-29 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has played in three of the Longhorns’ four games this season (he did not play against then-No. 10 Michigan). In three games he’s completed 29 passes for 576 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

It really doesn’t matter who starts at quarterback for Texas. Whether its Ewers or Manning, the Bulldogs will need a miracle to upset the top-ranked Longhorns. But, hey, anything is possible.

Here is Friday’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report:

Mississippi State

Out

QB Blake Shapen

CB DeAgo Brumfield

CB Traveon Wright

WR Creed Whittemore

S Tyler Woodard

WR Trent Hudson

DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

RB Keyvone Lee

S Chris Keys Jr.

DL Kalvin Dinkins

Questionable

S Issac Smith

Texas

Out

DB Derek Williams Jr.

RB CJ Baxter

RB Christian Clark

RB Velton Gardner

RB Colin Page

DS Tate Haver

Questionable

QB Quinn Ewers

Probable

WR DeAndre Moore Jr.

DB Jelani McDonald

RB Quintrevion Wisner

EDGE Barryn Sorrell

