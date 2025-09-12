Gameday weather report for Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State
If Alcorn State wants to pull off the upset of the season Saturday in Starkville, it won’t be getting any help from Mother Nature.
There’s no rain or storms in the forecast for anytime Saturday. Daytime temperatures will be hot, with a high of 91 degrees.
However, temperatures are expected to cool off significantly in the evening, with a low of 63 degrees, according to AccuWeather’s and the National Weather Service’s forecast for Saturday evening.
There isn’t expected to be much wind, either. The forecasts call for a slight breeze and wind gusts up to a whopping six miles per hour.
But even without any rain in the forecast Saturday or in the days prior, humidity levels will still be high, at 75 percent.
So, there won’t be any environmental factors to prevent Blake Shapen from throwing bombs downfield to Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans.
And, as this writer learned last week, higher humidity does allow balls to travel just a little bit further.
No offense to Alcorn State, but not even a monsoon in the forecast would do much to change anyone’s perception of what’ll happen on the field at Davis Wade Stadium. Or any natural event, really.
Well, OK, an earthquake or a volcano erupting from underneath the stadium would do the trick. But Starkville’s not on any fault lines, I think…hold on.
OK, Starkville is not.
The New Madrid Seismic Zone is partially in Mississippi and an earthquake there would be felt statewide.
But in a 2019 WLBT story, retired Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Robert Latham said, “The likelihood of an earthquake on the New Madrid of a 6.0 is like 40-50 percent.”
Probably don’t need to worry about that then. Nor do we need to worry about the Mississippi River flowing the opposite direction, which is also something that really happened.
Bonus Friday night soccer game forecast
For those interested in attending Mississippi State’s SEC-opening game against No. 1 Tennessee will, basically, get to experience what Saturday evening’s weather will be like.
The forecast for Friday evening is for clear skies, temperatures in the mid- to low-60s, and the only wind will be a slight breeze, if that.
But the Bulldogs didn’t need any help from weather to beat a No. 1 ranked team last time., anyways.