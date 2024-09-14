Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State vs Toledo Prediction: The Bulldog Offense Puts Up Big Numbers

Mississippi State is looking to bounce back at home against Toledo, will it?

Jacob Bain

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Mississippi State Bulldogs suffered their first season loss on the road at Arizona State last week. It was a frustrating loss for Mississippi State because of the slow start, but the Bulldogs played much better in the second half.

Mississippi State returns home to Davis Wade Stadium to face a tough Toledo team. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start last week and trailed 27-3 at halftime. This week, Mississippi State will get off to a fast start.

First-year head coach Jeff Lebby preached to his team about getting off to a faster start he mentioned on Monday. The 40-year-old head coach will get his message across to his squad, particularly his offense, and get off to a fast start.

Mississippi State's defense was a concern coming into the season. After allowing 346 rushing yards, the concerns were not eased.

However, perhaps it was the wake-up call the unit needed, and come into this game looking to prove a point. Toledo is a solid team, but Mississippi State will have superior talent, especially on the line of scrimmage.

Lebby and the Mississippi State offense put a lot of points on the board and, in doing so, put up multiple explosive plays. The Mississippi State defense plays aggressively and forces a couple of turnovers but a couple of explosive plays.

Mississippi State: 49 Toledo: 20


Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.

