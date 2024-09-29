Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Welcomes Another Manning QB to the SEC

Did Arch Manning have a better game against the Bulldogs than his uncles and grandfather?

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) signals first down in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Mississippi State football knows the Manning family pretty well. It’s played three generations of Manning quarterbacks, the most recent being Saturday when Arch Manning started for No. 1 Texas against the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State may actually have the most experience with the Manning family than any other SEC school (excluding the schools the Mannings played for, obviously).

The Bulldogs faced Archie Manning twice (1968 and 1969), Peyton Manning twice (1994 and 1995) and Eli Manning three times (2001, 2002 and 2003). Including Arch Manning’s win Saturday, the Manning family holds a 6-1-1 record against Mississippi State.

So, where does Arch Manning’s performance rank amongst his grandfather and uncles?

Based on stats alone, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better performance than what the Longhorns’ quarterback did Saturday (see full list below). He threw for more yards than any other Manning against Mississippi State and had the fewest incompletions.

History of Manning Quarterbacks Against Mississippi State

Archie Manning

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Archie Manning (18) in action during the 1970 season against the Kentucky Wildcats.
1968 (17-17, Tied)
19-31, 179 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

1969 (48-22, Ole Miss)
17-25, 206 yards, 1 TD; 109 rush yards, 1 TD

Peyton Manning

Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning looks for a receiver during the Vols' 38-21 victory over Alabama Saturday, Oct. 19, 1997
1994 (24-21, Tennessee)
14-23, 256 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

1995 (52-14, Tennessee)
21-35, 235 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Eli Manning

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback (10) Eli Manning in action against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
2001 (36-28, Mississippi State)
16-36, 213 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

2002 (24-12, Ole Miss)
16-29, 207 yards 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 1 rush TD

2003 (31-0, Ole Miss)
19-27, 260 yards, 3 TDs

Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball in the first half of the Texas Longhorns' game against ULM.
2024 (Texas, 35-13)
26-31, 324 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT; 6 runs, 33 yards, 1 TD

