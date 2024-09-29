Mississippi State Welcomes Another Manning QB to the SEC
Mississippi State football knows the Manning family pretty well. It’s played three generations of Manning quarterbacks, the most recent being Saturday when Arch Manning started for No. 1 Texas against the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State may actually have the most experience with the Manning family than any other SEC school (excluding the schools the Mannings played for, obviously).
The Bulldogs faced Archie Manning twice (1968 and 1969), Peyton Manning twice (1994 and 1995) and Eli Manning three times (2001, 2002 and 2003). Including Arch Manning’s win Saturday, the Manning family holds a 6-1-1 record against Mississippi State.
So, where does Arch Manning’s performance rank amongst his grandfather and uncles?
Based on stats alone, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better performance than what the Longhorns’ quarterback did Saturday (see full list below). He threw for more yards than any other Manning against Mississippi State and had the fewest incompletions.
History of Manning Quarterbacks Against Mississippi State
Archie Manning
1968 (17-17, Tied)
19-31, 179 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
1969 (48-22, Ole Miss)
17-25, 206 yards, 1 TD; 109 rush yards, 1 TD
Peyton Manning
1994 (24-21, Tennessee)
14-23, 256 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
1995 (52-14, Tennessee)
21-35, 235 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Eli Manning
2001 (36-28, Mississippi State)
16-36, 213 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
2002 (24-12, Ole Miss)
16-29, 207 yards 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 1 rush TD
2003 (31-0, Ole Miss)
19-27, 260 yards, 3 TDs
Arch Manning
2024 (Texas, 35-13)
26-31, 324 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT; 6 runs, 33 yards, 1 TD