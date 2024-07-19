Recapping Mississippi State's SEC Media Days, The Morning Bell: July 19, 2024
DALLAS – The unofficial kickoff to the 2024 college football season that is SEC Media Days has been completed. Thursday coaches and players from Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Texas A&M take their turns in the spotlight a day after Mississippi State had its turn.
Here at Mississippi State On Si we had plenty of coverage of Jeff Lebby's appearances, as well as quarterback Blake Shapen, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and linebacker John Lewis. The following is a recap of the stories and videos recapping Mississippi State's media day:
- With a first-year head coach, new quarterback and significantly overhauled roster, Mississippi State is embracing an underdog mentality headed into the 2024 season.
- The first season for a new coach is usually a difficult one, but Lebby outlined a few Bulldogs who can help ease those difficulties.
- Transfer quarterback Blake Shapen ready for the jump from Big 12 to SEC competition.
- With no time to lose, Lebby began to build the culture at Mississippi State he believes will take it to the top of the SEC as soon he was hired.
- Joe Gaither's MSU SEC Media Days Monday Postcard.
- Joe Gaither and staff writer Jacob Bain discuss MSU's Wednesday appearances at SEC Media Days.
- Joe Gaither's MSU SEC Media Days Wednesday Postcard.
- Recap of Lebby's first time behind the podium at SEC Media Days.
