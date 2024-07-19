Cowbell Corner

Recapping Mississippi State's SEC Media Days, The Morning Bell: July 19, 2024

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel.
DALLAS – The unofficial kickoff to the 2024 college football season that is SEC Media Days has been completed. Thursday coaches and players from Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Texas A&M take their turns in the spotlight a day after Mississippi State had its turn.

Here at Mississippi State On Si we had plenty of coverage of Jeff Lebby's appearances, as well as quarterback Blake Shapen, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and linebacker John Lewis. The following is a recap of the stories and videos recapping Mississippi State's media day:

And we have more stories and videos from SEC Media Days to come in the following days. So, be sure to follow us on our social medias and check back for new content.

“When you have five skill positions, if all five of them are contributing to the offensive effort, then that's balanced..”

