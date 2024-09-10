Cowbell Corner

ESPN's Computer Projection for Every SEC Week 3 Game

LSU-South Carolina suddenly an early season showdown

Nick Shepkowski

Kyren Lacy 2 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Kyren Lacy 2 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
We're through two weeks of college football season and some storylines are starting to develop.

In the SEC, no story has been bigger early in the year than Texas going into Michigan and having its way with the Wolverines.

Texas looks like a true national championship contender and that it will make life difficult on Georgia and the rest of the conference in 2024.

Alabama has a rare trip to a Big Ten venue this weekend while LSU takes on South Carolina in a suddenly big conference game.

So how does ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index (FPI) see Week 3 of the SEC schedule going? Here is what it says about every game this weekend.

Alabama at Wisconsin - 11 a.m. CT

Wisconsin band members jump around during the 4th quarter tradition at Camp Randall
Sep 19, 2009; Madison, WI, USA; Members of the Wisconsin Marching Band take part in the traditional "Jump Around" festivities between the third and fourth quarters of the football game between the Wofford Terriers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Wofford 44-14. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

ESPN FPI Odds: Alabama 92.2% chance of winning

LSU at South Carolina - 11 a.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: LSU 51% chance of winning

Boston College at Missouri - 11:45 a.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Missouri 76.7% chance of winning

Tulane at Oklahoma - 2:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Oklahoma 77.8% chance of winning

Texas A&M at Florida - 2:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Texas A&M 59.1% chance of winning

UAB at Arkansas - 3:15 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Arkansas 92.8% chance of winning

Ole Miss at Wake Forest - 5:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Ole Miss 89.5% chance of winning

Vanderbilt at Georgia State - 6:00 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Vanderbilt 78.3% chance of winning

UTSA at Texas - 6:00 p.m. CT

Quinn Ewers celebrates a Texas blowout win at Michigan
Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

ESPN FPI Odds: Texas 98.8% chance of winning

Georgia at Kentucky - 6:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Georgia 92.3% chance of winning

New Mexico at Auburn - 6:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Auburn 93.6% chance of winning

Toledo at Mississippi State - 6:30 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Mississippi State 82% chance of winning

Kent State at Tennessee - 6:45 p.m. CT

ESPN FPI Odds: Tennessee 99% chance of winning

