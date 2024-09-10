ESPN's Computer Projection for Every SEC Week 3 Game
We're through two weeks of college football season and some storylines are starting to develop.
In the SEC, no story has been bigger early in the year than Texas going into Michigan and having its way with the Wolverines.
Texas looks like a true national championship contender and that it will make life difficult on Georgia and the rest of the conference in 2024.
Alabama has a rare trip to a Big Ten venue this weekend while LSU takes on South Carolina in a suddenly big conference game.
So how does ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index (FPI) see Week 3 of the SEC schedule going? Here is what it says about every game this weekend.
Alabama at Wisconsin - 11 a.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Alabama 92.2% chance of winning
LSU at South Carolina - 11 a.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: LSU 51% chance of winning
Boston College at Missouri - 11:45 a.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Missouri 76.7% chance of winning
Tulane at Oklahoma - 2:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Oklahoma 77.8% chance of winning
Texas A&M at Florida - 2:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Texas A&M 59.1% chance of winning
UAB at Arkansas - 3:15 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Arkansas 92.8% chance of winning
Ole Miss at Wake Forest - 5:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Ole Miss 89.5% chance of winning
Vanderbilt at Georgia State - 6:00 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Vanderbilt 78.3% chance of winning
UTSA at Texas - 6:00 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Texas 98.8% chance of winning
Georgia at Kentucky - 6:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Georgia 92.3% chance of winning
New Mexico at Auburn - 6:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Auburn 93.6% chance of winning
Toledo at Mississippi State - 6:30 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Mississippi State 82% chance of winning
Kent State at Tennessee - 6:45 p.m. CT
ESPN FPI Odds: Tennessee 99% chance of winning
