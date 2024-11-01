SEC Football Week 10: Mississippi State's Michael Van Buren Leads Players to Watch
Bulldog QB Michael Van Buren's development has included hostile environments and elite SEC defenses that have tested his mettle and stretched the boundary of his sizable potential.
This week, for the first time since succeeding Blake Shapen as the starter, Van Buren gets an opportunity to be playing on the superior unit.
Mississippi State hosts Massachusetts in a rare opportunity this season to hold the edge in player personnel matchups.
And that means MVB should get a chance to finally operate without the pressure of elite defenders bearing down on him.
Van Buren and the Bulldogs have a golden opportunity to build their confidence and snap their losing streak. He's one of the key SEC players to watch in Week 10. Here are five others:
Vanderbilt S Randon Fontenette
The TCU transfer is having a breakout first season in Nashville. Fontenette is a 6-2, 220-pound hybrid who's especially effective at filling lanes and stuffing the run. That's a good thing against this week's opponent, Auburn, which plans to attack the Commodores with a steady diet of RB Jarquez Hunter.
Arkansas RB Braylen Russell
Russell is a load at 6-1 and 253 pounds, and he's only a true freshman. MSU saw his upside firsthand last week, yielding 175 yards on 16 carries to the rookie. With starter Ja'Quinden Jackson expected to be out again, Russell now faces a stout Ole Miss D surrendering just 2.1 yards per carry.
South Carolina ED Kyle Kennard
Whether Marcel Reed or Conner Weigman get the ball from Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, one thing is certain... the Aggie QBs will need to know where No. 5 is at all times. Kennard is the cataylst of a big-play Gamecock defense that has the No. 10 Aggies on upset alert this weekend in Columbia.
Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson
QB Nico Iamaleava hasn't been the playmaker he was expected to be in his first season as a starter. The reason the Vols are still 6-1 and No. 7 nationally is because of Sampson and the D. Sampson has carried the offense, even when teams stack the box on him, leading the SEC with 17 TDs heading into Saturday's Kentucky game.
Florida QB DJ Lagway
The Gators and the Dawgs in Jacksonville. Boy, this will be a massive platform for Lagway to showcase his skills. The rookie's tools are undeniable and his ceiling is enormous. This is the kind of game, if he puts it all together, that can launch his brand to an even bigger audience.
SEC Football Week 10 Storylines: Mississippi State Gets Break in League Play
Mississippi State Headed to SEC Tournament as No. 1 Seed: Morning Bell, November 1